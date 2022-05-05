Animation and VFX Market Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2030 with Top Countries Data

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Animation and VFX market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Animation and VFX market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global animation and VFX market size was US$ 167.9 billion in 2021. The global animation and VFX market size is forecast to reach US$ 401.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An animation is a form of art in which images are made to appear as if they are moving. The animation industry in India and around the world is massive and developing. Advertising campaigns, educational CDs, animated films, and animated websites, among other things, have a sizable market. Visual effects, or VFX, is the process of combining real-world filming with animated graphics.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in 3D-UHD animated films in theatres, the growing use of animation and visual effects in TV, advertising, and gaming, and the expansion of VFX outsourcing due to cost-effectiveness, which specializes in the kid’s genre, and the growing popularity of streaming video, are forecast to drive the global market.

Integrating the latest OTT services across existing subscription-based streaming devices in emerging nations fuels the global market growth.

Development in software and media piracy may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market.

Due to the COVID -19 epidemic, major events such as award presentations, concerts, and performances had to adapt to new digital formats. As new demands arose, the VFX business changed to meet them. For their sets, many big-budget Livestream performances significantly included VFX compositing. Sports leagues are attempting to mimic the enthusiasm of a live event by using VFX to simulate artificial audiences. Getting new ventures off the ground has been increasingly difficult, especially when incorporating overseas partners. There were also issues with studios that were delivering projects. Broadcasters’ revenues were reducing.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have extensive growth in the market during the forecast period. The rising consumption of more immersive content across multiple channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets, and smartphones to head-mounted devices is driving the animation and VFX market demand, particularly in China. Developing many training programs, software, and e-learning platforms in this region’s curriculum that use simulated material and videos are forecast to fuel significant growth in the education and academics market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global animation & VFX market are:

Adobe Inc.

iPi Soft LLC.

Clara.io (Exocortex Technologies Inc.)

Autodesk Inc.

Lost Marble LLC

Dwango co. Ltd

Blender Foundation

Animaker Inc.

Toon Boom Animation Inc.

Act-3D B.V.

Epic Games Inc.

The Foundry Vision Mongers Ltd

Planetside Software LLC

Bondware Inc

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global animation & VFX market segmentation focuses on Animation Platform, Type, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Animation Platform

Television and OTT

Films

Advertisement

Gaming

Other Animation Platforms

Segmentation based on Type

2D

3D

Motion Graphics

Stop Motion Animation

Prosthetics

Matte Painting

Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)

Compositing and Green Screen VFX

Others

Segmentation based on End-Users

Media

BFSI

Entertainment

Gaming

Defense

Other End-Users

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

