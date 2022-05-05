Network Optimization Services Market Analysis of Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022 – 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Network Optimization Services market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Network Optimization Services market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global network optimization services market size was US$ 3.7 billion in 2021. The global network optimization services market size is forecast to reach US$ 11.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Network optimization refers to the entire collection of technologies and tactics that a company might use to improve the functionality of its network domain. The hardware devices in an organization’s network and the software and supporting technologies that allow those devices to connect and communicate with others refer to as the network and network domain. Network optimization services’ primary purpose is to give users the best possible network experience. Because our networked real-time world is completely reliant on the availability, security, and reliability of data transport, network performance optimization is critical.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Advance in network infrastructure and rising demand for VoIP services across enterprises is a primary factors driving the global market during the forecast period.

Rising growth in IP and Ethernet services fuels the global market growth.

Insufficiency of awareness of the benefits of network optimization may slow down the overall market growth.

A substantial leap in RAN and WAN optimization technology is forecast to create a lucrative opportunity for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial positive impact on the global network optimization services market. Owing to the fact that many organizations had to convert to working remotely due to the rapid spread of coronavirus over the world, and work from home modes became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, enterprises had to take the greatest precautions to protect the performance and security of their network infrastructure, especially given the rise in network risks during the pandemic.

Regional Insights

North America is forecast to have remarkable growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the growing adoption of new technologies like smartphones and cloud-based platforms. In addition, online solutions and services provided by cloud-based systems are driving market growth in the region. Also, leading players are using some inorganic techniques to maintain their goodwill in the global market. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global network optimization services market are:

SolarWinds Corporation

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

InfoVista S.A.

Citrix Systems, Inc

Circadence

Fatpipe Networks

Netscout Systems

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global network optimization services market segmentation focuses on Service, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Application, Deployment Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Service

Implementation

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Segmentation based on Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

Telecom

Government and Defense

Transportation and Logistics

Travel and Tourism

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utility

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Information Technology (IT)

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Local Networks Optimization

WAN Optimization

RAN Optimization

Data Center Optimization

Segmentation based on Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

