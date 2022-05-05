Animal Model Market Type, Application -Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 – 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Animal Model market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Animal Model market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global animal model market size was US$ 1,577.3 million in 2021. The global animal model market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,676.8 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Animal models are used by scientists to study & develop the cure for diseases. In this process, final medicinal drugs are tested on animals before carried out the test on humans.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide range of research activities to develop novel drugs will fuel the growth of the global animal model market. Furthermore, an increase in the adoption of CRISPR technology is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for market growth. The CRISPR technology (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a time-saving procedure process than conventional technique, which will benefit the animal model market.

The model allows the production of mutant models, such as mutant mouse models, which are highly difficult using conventional technology. As a result, it will surge the growth of the animal model market during the study period.

Stringent regulations related to the use of animals in research may limit the growth of the animal model market. On the contrary, growing investments and other initiatives to boost healthcare infrastructure will further boost the growth of the animal model market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has surged the range of R&D activities due to varied symptoms and variants. Thus, it also increased the demand for animal models. Moreover, the ongoing pandemic is substantially increasing the demand for more efficient vaccines and models. Thus, it will drive the animal model market forward even in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific animal model market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing preference for animal testing in R&D activities. Furthermore, government support for the development of new novel drugs will also benefit the animal model market during the study period.

Growing implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) and ongoing investments in the research activities will benefit the animal model market. The Asia-Pacific animal model market is expected to witness substantial growth opportunities due to the growing range of innovations, the availability of advanced healthcare systems and the rise in pre-clinical activities by CROs. Thus, all of these factors will drive the animal model market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

Eurofins Scientific SE

Envigo

GenOway S.A.

JSR Corporation (Crown Bioscience Inc.)

Ozgene Pty Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group plc.)

Hera BioLabs (Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals)

Taconic Biosciences

The Jackson Laboratory

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Animal Type Outlook

Rat

Mice

Guinea Pigs

Rabbits

Others

By Application Outlook

By End-Users Outlook

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

