Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Anti-Fingerprint Coating market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Anti-Fingerprint Coating market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global anti-fingerprint coating market size was US$ 703.9 million in 2021. The global anti-fingerprint coating market size is forecast to reach US$ 1,105.9 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The anti-fingerprint effect means that fingerprints on the surface can only be visible to the naked eye. Anti-fingerprint coating refers to a clear, colorless, or light-yellow nano-metal polymer composite coating that adheres securely to the stainless steel surface after drying, forming a transparent solid protective film covering. This coating layer is so thin that it is almost undetectable. The sheet will be slightly darker than without the coating. In addition to the AFP benefits, this coating creates a barrier against oxygen and moisture penetration, improving the material’s anti-corrosion and anti-fingerprint properties.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include growing demand from various end-use industries such as consumer goods, automotive, stainless steel, and building and construction.

Mounting the need for clear & clean display screens in electronic items and rising requirements for anti-fingerprint coating in ceramic sanitary ware for customer hygiene are factors fueling the global market growth.

The increased cost of coating and the lack of understanding among the consumer concerning the benefits of coatings may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global anti-fingerprint coating market. Several governments worldwide imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. As a result, major companies faced business problems regarding supply chain disruption and a decline in consumer spending. In addition, the shutdown of manufacturing units resulted in the decreased production of anti-fingerprint coatings. Further, due to the lockdown, various construction projects halted and affected the demand for anti-fingerprints coatings.

Regional Insights

North America is forecast to have a lucrative share in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising adoption of advanced technologies. In addition, the increasing usage of smartphones, spectacles, and sunglasses fuels the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings in North America.

The Asia Pacific region garnered the largest share of the market in 2021. As a result of the growing need for low maintenance costs across various end-user verticals, including consumer goods and automotive. In addition, the rapid expansion of the automotive & construction industries and the extensive production base of the electronic industry. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global anti-fingerprint coating market are:

AGC Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Essilor International S.A.

Cytonix LLC

Izovac Ltd.

Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd.

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Harves Co., Ltd.

NanoSlic Smart Coatings

Natoco Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Surf Chemicals Co., Ltd

NANOKOTE PTY LTD.,

PPG Industries, Inc.

TAIWAN FLUORO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global anti-fingerprint coating market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Vacuum Deposition

Sol-Gel

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Consumer Goods Smartphones Televisions and Monitors Laptop and Tablets Wearables Others

Building and Construction Architectural Glass Ceramic Sanitaryware

Automotive Infotainment and Central Control System

Stainless Steel

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

