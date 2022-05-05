Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development, And Regional Analysis 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Expanded Polypropylene Foam market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Expanded Polypropylene Foam market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global expanded polypropylene foam market size was US$ 1,323.5 million in 2021. The global expanded polypropylene foam market size is forecast to reach US$ 1,990.0 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Expanded polyethylene foam (also called EPE foam) is a kind of polyethylene foam. It’s usually formed from expanded pellets (‘EPE bead’) made with a blowing agent, then expanded into a mold in a steam chest, similar to how expanded polystyrene foam creates. Expanded polypropylene foams are semi-rigid, closed-cell foams with a stiffness/compliance that is midway between expanded polystyrene and polyurethane. Expanded polypropylene foams make in the same way as expanded polystyrene foams but start with PE beads. The density ranges from 29 to 120 kg/m3 (49 to 202 lb/cu yd), with the lower number being the most common.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising product penetration in applications, such as packaging, consumer goods, and furniture, is forecast to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The price associated with the material may affect the overall product prices, thereby slowing down the overall market growth.

The growing demand for bio-based polypropylene foam and its emergence as a substitute for other products are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global expanded polypropylene foam market. Several governments imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus. As a result, the production of expanded polypropylene foam decreased, and the global supply chain was affected. In addition, this further reduced the demand for an expanded polypropylene foam market. Additionally, the end-user industries such as automotive, consumer goods, appliances, construction, and others had to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also declined the demand for expanded polypropylene foam. Thus, these factors affected the revenue of the expanded polypropylene foam market.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held dominant in the market in 2021. As a result of the improved product demand in key end-use verticals, such as consumer goods and packaging. The rapidly-rising automotive industry is forecast to fuel the market growth in the region.

Europe is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the expanding automobile industry and rapidly-growing consumer goods industry in major economies, such as Germany, France, Spain, and Russia. In addition, the existence of prominent automotive OEMs in the region is likely to maintain the growth of the automotive sector. Thus, these factors are forecast to drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global expanded polypropylene foam market are:

BASF SE

Hanwha Corporation

Dongshin Industry, Inc.

JSP Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

DS Smith plc

Sonoco Products Company

Clark Foam Products Corporation

IZOBlok SA

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global expanded polypropylene foam market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Low Density

High Density

Porous PP

Segmentation based on Application

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Products

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

