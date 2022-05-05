Mobile Analytics Market Analysis And In-depth Study on Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Mobile Analytics market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Mobile Analytics market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global mobile analytics market size was US$ 3.7 billion in 2021. The global mobile analytics market size is forecast to reach US$ 23.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Mobile analytics entails evaluating and monitoring data created by mobile platforms and properties, such as mobile sites and apps. Crash monitoring, back-end performance analysis, app version adoption trends, troubleshooting, mobile platform usage data, custom events and alerts, data and system integration, corporate data governance, digital measurement strategy, and operational processes, reporting automation, and real-time analysis and insights are all features of the Mobile Analytics solution.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The surge in mobile advertising and the beginning of data analytics and big data fuel the global market growth.

The lack of awareness of the advantages of mobile analytics and rising privacy issues may slow down the overall market growth.

Technical Advances in mobile analytics and growing usage and demand for cloud-based mobile analytics solutions are driving the global market.

The growing penetration of smartphones and increasing demand to receive new and actionable insight into the buyer’s choices are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the global mobile analytics market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic affected many sectors, including mobile marketing and advertising. In the short term, businesses have shrunk their marketing expenses. However, the evolution of advertising budget from traditional marketing like print and outdoor shifting to digital and mobile marketing has witnessed a spike with people being indoors and selecting to consume content mainly on their mobile phones or TV. Nevertheless, social distancing has positively affected the usage of mobile marketing analytics. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a minimal impact on the global mobile analytics market.

Region’s Insights

North America is forecast to hold the maximum share in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the rising demand for mobile analytics solutions in diverse verticals such as manufacturing, BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, and others. In addition, the increasing input tax credit (ITC) expenditure and technical advances are likely to drive the market in the region. Prominent players are concentrating on establishing mobile analytics solutions to get a competitive edge in the market. Thus, these factors are forecast to fuel the regional market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global mobile analytics market are:

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Google Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

Localytics

Microsoft Corporation

GoodData Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Webtrends

Mixpanel, Inc.

Flurry, Inc.

Comscore, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global mobile analytics market segmentation focuses on Type, Deployment, End-Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Application Analytics

Campaign Analytics

Service Analytics

Segmentation based on Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Segmentation based on End-Users

Retail

BFSI

Government

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Other End-user Verticals

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

