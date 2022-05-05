Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Bakery Processing Equipment market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Bakery Processing Equipment market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global bakery processing equipment market size was US$ 13.5 billion in 2021. The global bakery processing equipment market size is forecast to reach US$ 22.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Bakery processing equipment enables the making of bakery items like bread, cookies, cakes, pastries, pizza, biscuits, doughnuts, and other baked goods. Various types of equipment are used in bakeries for various procedures such as baking, mixing, molding, enrobing, cooling, extrusion, and others. Bread, which was already a regular staple in prehistoric times, is a rich source of nutrition for humans. Bread systems, bread slices, mixers, ovens and proofers, dividers and rounders, sheeters and molders, pan greasers, and depositors are among the equipment utilized in these processes.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing innovation, demographic shift, and evolving customer requirements drive the global market.

Population growth in developing regions, rising urbanization, and the standard of living boost the global market growth, supported by a dietary change to higher value-added products.

An improved appetite for convenience food is forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global bakery processing equipment market during the forecast period.

High cost and operating challenges may slow down the overall market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global bakery processing equipment market. Several governments worldwide imposed stringent lockdowns, which led to the shut-down of several food processing plants, bakeries, and patisseries. In addition, different industry participants & manufacturers noticed a substantial decline in their overall bakery processing equipment market due to the declining sales of bakery food products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region garnered the major share of the bakery processing equipment market and is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the existence of emerging economies. In addition, the existing countries such as India and China, the most populated countries, are growing the demand for bakery products. Thus, this factor is forecast to fuel the bakery processing equipment market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global bakery processing equipment market are:

Ali Group Srl

Breville Group

BUHLER AG

EUROASIA FOOD EQUIPMENT SDN BHD

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Heat and Control, Inc.

JBT Corporation

Paul Mueller Company

The Middleby Corporation

Welbilt Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global bakery processing equipment market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, End-Users, Mode of Operation, Function, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Ovens and Proofers

Mixers

Sheeters and Molders

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Bread

Cakes and Pastries

Cookies and Biscuits

Pizza Crusts

Others

Segmentation based on End-Users

Bakery processing industry

Foodservice industry

Segmentation based on Mode of Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Segmentation based on Function

Mixing

Extrusion

Baking

Enrobing

Molding

Cooling

Other

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

