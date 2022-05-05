Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Bakery Processing Equipment market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Bakery Processing Equipment market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The global bakery processing equipment market size was US$ 13.5 billion in 2021. The global bakery processing equipment market size is forecast to reach US$ 22.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Bakery processing equipment enables the making of bakery items like bread, cookies, cakes, pastries, pizza, biscuits, doughnuts, and other baked goods. Various types of equipment are used in bakeries for various procedures such as baking, mixing, molding, enrobing, cooling, extrusion, and others. Bread, which was already a regular staple in prehistoric times, is a rich source of nutrition for humans. Bread systems, bread slices, mixers, ovens and proofers, dividers and rounders, sheeters and molders, pan greasers, and depositors are among the equipment utilized in these processes.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- The growing innovation, demographic shift, and evolving customer requirements drive the global market.
- Population growth in developing regions, rising urbanization, and the standard of living boost the global market growth, supported by a dietary change to higher value-added products.
- An improved appetite for convenience food is forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global bakery processing equipment market during the forecast period.
- High cost and operating challenges may slow down the overall market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global bakery processing equipment market. Several governments worldwide imposed stringent lockdowns, which led to the shut-down of several food processing plants, bakeries, and patisseries. In addition, different industry participants & manufacturers noticed a substantial decline in their overall bakery processing equipment market due to the declining sales of bakery food products during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region garnered the major share of the bakery processing equipment market and is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. As a result of the existence of emerging economies. In addition, the existing countries such as India and China, the most populated countries, are growing the demand for bakery products. Thus, this factor is forecast to fuel the bakery processing equipment market growth in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global bakery processing equipment market are:
- Ali Group Srl
- Breville Group
- BUHLER AG
- EUROASIA FOOD EQUIPMENT SDN BHD
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Heat and Control, Inc.
- JBT Corporation
- Paul Mueller Company
- The Middleby Corporation
- Welbilt Inc.
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global bakery processing equipment market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, End-Users, Mode of Operation, Function, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
- Ovens and Proofers
- Mixers
- Sheeters and Molders
- Others
Segmentation based on Application
- Bread
- Cakes and Pastries
- Cookies and Biscuits
- Pizza Crusts
- Others
Segmentation based on End-Users
- Bakery processing industry
- Foodservice industry
Segmentation based on Mode of Operation
- Automatic
- Semi-automatic
Segmentation based on Function
- Mixing
- Extrusion
- Baking
- Enrobing
- Molding
- Cooling
- Other
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
- The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
- The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
- Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
- This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
- Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
