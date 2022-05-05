Medical Power Supply Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Medical Power Supply market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Medical Power Supply market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global medical power supply market size was US$ 1,086.9 million in 2021. The global medical power supply market size is forecast to reach US$ 1,798.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The medical power supply is an energy source that must meet particular standards in order to use for medicinal purposes in a hospital or a residential house. Higher safety standards and less electromagnetic interference require for EMC compliance. Furthermore, power supplies are electrical devices that transform a power source into the necessary shape to ensure compatibility with the equipment being used. Medical gadgets that use these technologies include blood analyzers, X-rays, MRI, patient monitoring, robotic surgical instruments and dentistry equipment, and CT and PET scanners.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include the increasing incidence of diseases, easy access to medical treatment, availability of technical support for healthcare, advancement in the standard of living, and the efficiency of the digitally controlled power supply.

The lowered economic wave and adverse regulatory conditions may slow down the overall market growth.

The rising popularity of in-home patient care, increasing medical device market, and growing adoption of mobile medical devices are forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, there was a considerable rise in demand for medical power requirements, particularly for ventilators, nucleic acid detectors, mask machines, and other temperature measurement equipment. In addition, life support medical equipment like patient monitors and ventilators have noticed the highest spike in demand. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global medical power supply market.

However, the shut-down of manufacturing facilities due to lockdowns and disturbed supply chains barely impacted the growth of the medical power supply market.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the medical power supply market in 2021. As a result of the substantial base of healthcare facilities, mainly hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, and the increasing medical equipment production.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The region is a premium area for manufacturing and sourcing medical products for primary medical device manufacturers. In addition, rising adoption of regular healthcare check-ups and technical advances in medical devices. Additionally, the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments and government approval for medical device expansion and research and development in developing highly advanced medical devices have grown exponentially. Thus, these factors are forecast to drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global medical power supply market are:

Delta Electronics Inc.

CUI Inc. (Bel Fuse Inc.)

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Globtek Inc.

Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd

Powerbox International AB

SL Power Electronics Corp.

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation

TDK-Lambda Corporation

XP Power

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global medical power supply market segmentation focuses on Technology, Type, Manufacturing Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

AC to DC Power Supply 200W and less 201-500W 501-1,000W 1,001-3,000W 3,001W and above

DC to DC Power Supply 30W and less 31-60W 61W and above



Segmentation based on Type

Open Frame Power Supply

Enclosed Power Supply

Adapter Power Supply

Converters

Segmentation based on Manufacturing Type

Standard Power Supply

Customized Power Supply

CF Rating Power Supply

Segmentation based on Application

Diagnostic, Imaging, and Monitoring Equipment MRI X-Ray System CT Scanner Ultrasound System Mammography System Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Other Diagnostic System

Surgical Equipment Radiofrequency-Based Ablation System Electric and Electroporation Ablation System Light and Laser-Based Ablation System Aesthetic Laser System Opthalmology Laser Devices Other Surgical Equipment

Home Medical Equipment PAP Devices Infusion Pumps Ventricular Assist Devices Pulse Oximeters Portable Nebulizers Portable Suction Device Others

Other Applications

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

