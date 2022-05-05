Military Radars Market By Industry Research, Supply, Size, Share and Prospects 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Military Radars market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Military Radars market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The global military radars market size was US$ 14.9 billion in 2021. The global military radars market size is forecast to reach US$ 22.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The radio detection and ranging system are known as radar. A military radar system detects objects using radio waves to estimate their angle, range, and velocity. Defense forces use radars for many purposes, including monitoring, locating, and tracking targets (aircraft, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, naval vessels, and military land vehicles), directing other weapons, and countering incoming threats. Military radars can also identify and classify crawling infantry, groups of strolling men, and low-flying helicopters, among other targets. Military radars help as weather radars and navigational aids.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Among the factors driving the global market include growing security concerns among countries, a surge in defense budgets of emerging economies, and an increase in the use of radar systems.
- Increased costs concerned in the manufacturing of radars and new radar jammer techniques may slow down the overall military radars market growth.
- The increase in the expansion of new radar systems, rising use of UAVs in combat roles, and growing demand for next-generation air & missile defense systems are forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global military radars market during the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global military radar market. Several governments worldwide imposed lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As a result, this hampered the research & development of the military radar companies worldwide. As governments expending shifts toward economic recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic, industries faced a decline in the number of orders for military radars. In addition, this affected the manufacturing rate of military drone-making companies.
Region’s Insights
North America held dominant in the military radar market in 2021. As a result of the defense expenditure from the U.S. and the acquisition of advanced military radars. In addition, rising programs and initiatives such as the Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar and the Air and Missile Defense Radar are forecast to boost the market growth in the region.
The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. The rising defense spending owing to increasing cross-border problems & geopolitical uncertainties in countries such as China-India, and India-Pakistan, has led to the surge in demand for advanced threat detection systems in the region. Thus, this factor is forecast to drive market growth in the region.
