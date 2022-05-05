Military Radars Market By Industry Research, Supply, Size, Share and Prospects 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Military Radars market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Military Radars market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global military radars market size was US$ 14.9 billion in 2021. The global military radars market size is forecast to reach US$ 22.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The radio detection and ranging system are known as radar. A military radar system detects objects using radio waves to estimate their angle, range, and velocity. Defense forces use radars for many purposes, including monitoring, locating, and tracking targets (aircraft, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, naval vessels, and military land vehicles), directing other weapons, and countering incoming threats. Military radars can also identify and classify crawling infantry, groups of strolling men, and low-flying helicopters, among other targets. Military radars help as weather radars and navigational aids.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global market include growing security concerns among countries, a surge in defense budgets of emerging economies, and an increase in the use of radar systems.

Increased costs concerned in the manufacturing of radars and new radar jammer techniques may slow down the overall military radars market growth.

The increase in the expansion of new radar systems, rising use of UAVs in combat roles, and growing demand for next-generation air & missile defense systems are forecast to create lucrative opportunities for the global military radars market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global military radar market. Several governments worldwide imposed lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As a result, this hampered the research & development of the military radar companies worldwide. As governments expending shifts toward economic recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic, industries faced a decline in the number of orders for military radars. In addition, this affected the manufacturing rate of military drone-making companies.

Region’s Insights

North America held dominant in the military radar market in 2021. As a result of the defense expenditure from the U.S. and the acquisition of advanced military radars. In addition, rising programs and initiatives such as the Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar and the Air and Missile Defense Radar are forecast to boost the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to have lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period. The rising defense spending owing to increasing cross-border problems & geopolitical uncertainties in countries such as China-India, and India-Pakistan, has led to the surge in demand for advanced threat detection systems in the region. Thus, this factor is forecast to drive market growth in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global military radar market are:

Thales Group

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

Leonardo S.p.A

Airbus SE

FLIR Systems Inc.

HENSOLDT

QinetiQ Group PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ASELSAN A.S.

SRC, Inc.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global military radar market segmentation focuses on Platform, Component, End-Users, Technology, Product Type, Frequency Band, Range Band, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Platform

Ground-based

Naval

Airborne

Space

Segmentation based on Component

Antenna

Transmitter

Receiver

Power amplifier

Duplexer

Digital Signal Processor

Graphical User Interface

Stabilization System

Others

Segmentation based on End-Users

Navy

Army

Air Force

Space

Segmentation based on Technology

Software-Defined Radar (SDR) Phased-Array Radar

AESA

PESA MIMO

Quantum Radar

Traditional/Noise Radar

Segmentation based on Product Type

Surveillance & Airborne Early Warning Radar

Tracking & Fire Control Radar

Multi-Function Radar

Weapon Locating & C-RAM Radar

Aircraft Birdstrike Avoidance Radar

Air Traffic Control Radar

Weather Radar

Airborne Moving-Target Indicator (MTI) Radar

Counter-Drone Radar

Others

Segmentation based on Frequency Band

HF/VHF/UHF-band

L-band

S-band

C-band

X-band

Ku-band

Ka-band

Multi-band

Segmentation based on Range Band

Very short Range (< 10 Km)

Short Range (10-50 Km)

Medium Range (50-200 km)

Long Range (200-500 km)

Very Long Range (> 500 km)

Segmentation based on Application

Air and Missile Defense

ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance)

Navigation and Weapon Guidance

Space Situational Awareness

Other Applications

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

