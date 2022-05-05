Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030 Report

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Engineering Services Outsourcing market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Engineering Services Outsourcing market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global engineering services outsourcing market size was US$ 1430.7 billion in 2021. The global engineering services outsourcing market size is forecast to reach US$ 6202.07 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Outsourcing services can help businesses save money on labor, machines, extra space, skill training, and other technology-related expenses. These services benefit businesses because they may use the money saved on overhead to fund development projects and other investments that will help them grow. Engineering services outsourcing guarantees that both expertise and risk spread throughout a network of connected enterprises. Additionally, the adoption of Global Business Service (GBS) integrates governance, locations, and business practices across the corporation for all shared services and outsourcing activities.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The key factor driving the adoption of engineering services outsourcing is likely to be the growing collaboration between Engineering Service Providers (ESPs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) (ESO).

Globalization of R&D activities, increased demand for integrating the latest technologies into product offerings, and the growing need to shorten product lifecycles and minimize costs are boosting the global market expansion.

Factors fueling the global market growth include technological advances and the rising incorporation of the emerging digital transformational services.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Several governments imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. As a result, industrial facilities, manufacturing plants, and public transport had to shut down. In addition, incumbents of industries and industry verticals, such as automotive and construction, faced a decline in demand.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held dominant in the engineering services outsourcing market in 2021 and is forecast to notice substantial growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is a hub for industrial goods manufacture and cost-effective engineering services offered by highly experienced engineers. The region is also home to a number of well-known software outsourcing companies. The Asia Pacific regional market is predicted to develop because of the growing need for technological innovation and the continued integration of embedded software into existing models.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global engineering services outsourcing market are:

Accenture

AKKA Technologies

Altair Engineering, Inc.

ALTEN SA

ASAP Holding GmbH,

AVL List GmbH

Cognizant

Bertrandt

Capgemini SE

Cyient

EDAG

ESI Group

Ferchau,

Genpact

Geometric

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys

International Business Machines Corporation

ITC Infotech

L&T Technology Service

Neilsoft

QuEST Global

Ranal Inc.

Segula Technologies

Semcon

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Elxsi

Tata Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global engineering services outsourcing market segmentation focuses on Location Type, Service Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Location Type

On-shore

Off-shore

Segmentation based on Service Type

Designing

Prototyping

System Integration

Testing

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals

Telecom

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

