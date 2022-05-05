Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030 Report

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Engineering Services Outsourcing market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Engineering Services Outsourcing market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The global engineering services outsourcing market size was US$ 1430.7 billion in 2021. The global engineering services outsourcing market size is forecast to reach US$ 6202.07 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Outsourcing services can help businesses save money on labor, machines, extra space, skill training, and other technology-related expenses. These services benefit businesses because they may use the money saved on overhead to fund development projects and other investments that will help them grow. Engineering services outsourcing guarantees that both expertise and risk spread throughout a network of connected enterprises. Additionally, the adoption of Global Business Service (GBS) integrates governance, locations, and business practices across the corporation for all shared services and outsourcing activities.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- The key factor driving the adoption of engineering services outsourcing is likely to be the growing collaboration between Engineering Service Providers (ESPs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) (ESO).
- Globalization of R&D activities, increased demand for integrating the latest technologies into product offerings, and the growing need to shorten product lifecycles and minimize costs are boosting the global market expansion.
- Factors fueling the global market growth include technological advances and the rising incorporation of the emerging digital transformational services.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. Several governments imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. As a result, industrial facilities, manufacturing plants, and public transport had to shut down. In addition, incumbents of industries and industry verticals, such as automotive and construction, faced a decline in demand.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region held dominant in the engineering services outsourcing market in 2021 and is forecast to notice substantial growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is a hub for industrial goods manufacture and cost-effective engineering services offered by highly experienced engineers. The region is also home to a number of well-known software outsourcing companies. The Asia Pacific regional market is predicted to develop because of the growing need for technological innovation and the continued integration of embedded software into existing models.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global engineering services outsourcing market are:
Scope of the Report
The global engineering services outsourcing market segmentation focuses on Location Type, Service Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Location Type
- On-shore
- Off-shore
Segmentation based on Service Type
- Designing
- Prototyping
- System Integration
- Testing
- Others
Segmentation based on Application
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Automotive
- Prototyping
- System Integration
- Testing
- Construction
- Consumer Electronics
- Semiconductors
- Pharmaceuticals
- Telecom
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?
- The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.
- The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.
- Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.
- This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.
- Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.
