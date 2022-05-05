Electronic Thermal Management Material Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, And Forecast To 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Electronic Thermal Management Material market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Electronic Thermal Management Material market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global electronic thermal management material market size was US$ 5,671.1 million in 2021. The global electronic thermal management material market is forecast to grow to US$ 10,152.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Thermal management has gained a vital place in the electronic industry due to its applications in electric packaging and the manufacturing of various products. In addition to that, a growing range of innovations to enable efficient heat dissipation will shape the scope of the overall market.

The increasing adoption of electronic devices is expected to drive the electronic thermal management material market forward. The product also finds applications in the automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunication industries. Thus, it will prompt the growth of the global electronic thermal management material market during the study period.

The continuously dropping prices of electronics will amplify the market growth during the study period. Furthermore, the growing disposable income of consumers will benefit the electronic thermal management material market. On the contrary, the high price of customized thermal management materials may limit their demand during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected various markets, which included electronics and automotive. Thus, the electronic thermal management material market witnessed a significant drop in demand from these industries. However, the healthcare industry witnessed an abrupt boom, which drove the electronic thermal management material forward. In addition to that, the wake of the pandemic forced the governments to increase the healthcare expenditure. Thus, it has been beneficial for the electronic thermal management material market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific electronic thermal management material market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to growing production capacity in China, Japan, and India. Furthermore, the rapidly growing population in the region will also contribute to the growth of the electronic thermal management material market.

Followed by Asia-Pacific, North America is forecast to emerge as the second-largest market. It is due to growing investments in technological solutions. In addition, the adoption of thermal management technologies and low operational costs will drive the market forward. The region is also home to some of the prominent industry players, such as Boyd Corporation, Laird Technologies Inc., Applied Diamond Inc., etc., which will drive the market forward. In addition, the growing demand for consumer electronics and the highly efficient healthcare infrastructure of the region will escalate the growth of the electronic thermal management material market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Boyd Corporation

Laird Technologies Inc.

Applied Diamond Inc.

EDP Corporation

Element Six Ltd

Henkel AG & Company

PLASSYS BESTEK

3M Company

Parker Hannifin Corp

European Thermodynamics Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global electronic thermal management material market segmentation focuses on Product, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Conductive Paste

Conductive Tape

Phase Change Materials

Gap Fillers

Greases

By End-Users Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Healthcare

Telecommunication

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

