E-Paper Display Market Industry Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Regions, Types and Applications 2022-2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the E-Paper Display market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the E-Paper Display market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global E-paper display market size was US$ 1,961.7 million in 2021. The global E-paper market is forecast to grow to US$ 21,515 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

E-paper displays have several advantages over other display technologies, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), digital light processing (DLP), and liquid crystal displays (LCD). Its distinguishing features, such as daylight readability, low eye strain, low power consumption, low cost, and custom manufacturing, are driving the growth of the overall market.

The market for e-paper displays is also driven by its applications in the education and training sector, which is growing constantly across the globe. In addition, e-paper displays are adopted in retail, smart homes, mobile and wearables, gas station, packaging, luggage tags, interior design, public transportation, museums, etc., which will boost the growth of the market during the study period.

Growing emphasis on green technology in urban development will upsurge the demand for e-paper displays in the coming years. In addition to that, the highly efficient performance benefits of e-paper displays will also contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, steadily increasing use of existing display technologies may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Because of the rise in demand for portable readable devices such as smartphones and tablets, the COVID 19 outbreak is unlikely to have a significant impact on the global e-paper display market. Although, manufacturing activities are expected to get hit in various countries due to lockdown restrictions. Over the next few years, e-paper displays will see tremendous success in the e-book application. Furthermore, many schools have switched to using Zoom for their classes, and subscription services of Kindle can run Zoom. Thus, it will have a vital impact on the e-paper display market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific e-paper display market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate. It is due to the rapidly growing education industry in the region. Furthermore, population growth and high disposable income will also contribute to the growth of the market. Several technological advancements and widespread adoption of display technologies have occurred in the region, which will benefit the market. The rapidly growing number of consumer electronics manufacturers and manufacturing facilities will also upsurge the demand for e-paper displays during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

CLEARink Displays, Inc.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

GUANGZHOU OED TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD

Hanvon Technology Co., Ltd.

NEC Display Solutions

LG Electronics

PERVASIVE DISPLAYS, INC.

Plastic Logic HK Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SES-imagotag

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global e-paper display market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Auxiliary Displays

Electronic Shelf Labels

E-readers

Others

By Application Outlook

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer & Wearable Electronics

Institutional

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Enterprise

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

