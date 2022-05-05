Nitrile Gloves Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, And Growth Rate With Forecast Overview To 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Nitrile Gloves market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Nitrile Gloves market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global nitrile gloves market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global nitrile gloves market is forecast to grow to US$ 21.0 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Nitrile gloves are used to enhance protection against chemicals, cuts, and abrasions. In addition, these gloves are widely used by medical practitioners to save themselves and patients from infections and bloodborne pathogens.

Factors Influencing the Market

The booming healthcare industry is primarily driving the growth of the global nitrile gloves market. In addition to that, rising investments in the sector by both public and private bodies will contribute to market growth.

The global nitrile gloves market is also driven by the increasing population and rising geriatric population. Furthermore, growing consumer spending on healthcare will boost the demand for nitrile gloves during the study period.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 virus, will also upsurge the demand for nitrile gloves. Furthermore, the benefits of nitrile gloves, such as long shelf life, less friction, and puncture resistance, will spur their demand during the study period.

Growing awareness related to latex allergies will also benefit the nitrile gloves market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the demand for nitrile gloves from all the segments. Apart from the healthcare industry, food, retail, aviation, and other sectors started using gloves to prevent themselves from the wake virus. As a result, it upsurged the demand for nitrile gloves.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the nitrile gloves market, majorly due to high healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, increasing the elderly population and rising awareness about necessary precautions will also contribute to the growth of the nitrile gloves market. The market may also witness a significant spur in demand due to increasing requirements for highly effective protective gloves. Furthermore, workers in almost every industry, such as food & beverage, metal manufacturing, oil & gas, automotive, and chemical industry, use nitrile gloves to protect the workforce from injury or infection. As a result, it will drive the market forward even in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific market for nitrile gloves is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to improving hygiene and safety standards. Furthermore, the booming medical & healthcare industry in China, will bring ample growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Ansell Ltd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Unigloves (UK) Limited

Adenna LLC

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Superior Gloves

MCR Safety

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Ammex Corporation

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global nitrile gloves market segmentation focuses on Type, Product, End-Users, and Region.

Type Outlook

Powdered

Powder Free

Product Outlook

Disposable

Durable

End-use Outlook

Medical & Healthcare Examination Surgical

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Metal & Machinery

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Cleanroom

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

