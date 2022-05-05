Dental Chair Market Application, Product, Sales and Forecast 2022-2030 Report

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Dental Chair market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Dental Chair market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global dental chair market size was US$ 611.0 million in 2021. The global dental chair market is forecast to grow to US$ 851.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A dental chair is a medical device used to support a patient’s body during a dental procedure. A dental chair is the same as a recliner in appearance, but it is articulated. As a result, it allows the dentist to recline patients to almost any position. These chairs are connected to a dental engine, which is a companion device that provides power, suction, and water for the treatment.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising cases of oral disorders is primarily driving the growth of the dental chair market. Furthermore, surging demand for efficient dental care facilities will also fuel the growth of the dental chair market during the forecast period.

The global dental chair market will also be driven by the growing range of technological advancements in the dental chair. Furthermore, growing consumer spending in healthcare and rising demand for cosmetic surgeries will contribute to the growth of the dental chair market during the analysis period.

The high cost associated with advanced dental chairs may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, increasing awareness about the treatment of oral health problems, unhealthy eating habits, improper brushing techniques, and smoking will surge the growth of the global dental chair market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the entire dental care industry. Due to the pandemic, dentists were forced to shut their clinics in order to curb any further spread of the virus from their end. In addition, dental treatments require direct contact, which increases the chances of virus transmission. As a result, the global dental chair market witnessed various obstacles due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific dental chair market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the high population base of the region and the rising geriatric population. Furthermore, unhealthy eating habits, increased smoking habits, etc., will fuel the growth of the market during the study period. Apart from that, growing awareness about the benefits of orthodontic treatments will also contribute to the growth of the dental chair market during the study period. Growing disposable income and rising adoption of advanced technology will be opportunistic for the Asia-Pacific dental chair market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

XO CARE A/S

Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.)

Midmark

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Dental EZ

Diplomat Dental, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

PLANMECA OY

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global dental chair market segmentation focuses on Type, Product, Component, Application, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Ceiling-mounted Design

Mobile-independent Design

Dental Chair-mounted Design

By Product Outlook

Powered

Non-powered

By Component Outlook

Dental Cuspidor

Handpiece

Other Components

By Application Outlook

Surgery

Examination

Orthodontic Applications

Others

By End-Users Outlook

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic Institutes

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

