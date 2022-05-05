Energy Management Systems Market Size Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Energy Management Systems market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Energy Management Systems market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global energy management systems market size was US$ 40.9 billion in 2021. The global energy management systems market is forecast to grow to US$ 131.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The operators of electric utility grids use energy management systems to optimize, monitor, and control the performance of the generation. The technology offers real-time information on energy use to the organization. Moreover, the technology helps organizations monitor, assess, and visualize energy consumption.

Factors Influencing the Market

Energy management solutions are gaining significant traction as they help organizations increase productivity and reduce energy costs. Favourable government policies to conserve energy will also drive the demand for energy management systems during the study period.

Growing technological advancements and raising awareness about the benefits of implementing energy management systems will boost the growth of the market. On the contrary, the increasing use of traditional technology and applications may limit the market growth during the study period.

Increasing industrialization, majorly in developing countries, will benefit the energy management systems market as it requires a lot of power. Moreover, growing public awareness related to environmental sustainability will boost the growth of the energy management systems market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The energy management systems market was growing at a rapid pace before the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the growth prospects of the market, and it witnessed a significant downfall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for energy management systems declined from heavy industries such as petroleum, coal, and natural gas. As a result, it hampered the growth of the overall market. Furthermore, lockdown restrictions limited the energy consumption in households, which resulted in a severe downfall of the market in the residential segment. The global energy management systems market may witness numerous growth opportunities as the governments ease lockdown.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific energy management system market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is attributed to rising digitization and the massive data generated by IoT devices. Furthermore, the region’s high population base and increasing energy needs will also contribute to the market growth. A high carbon footprint in the region, combined with stringent government regulations, will force organizations to shift to energy management systems. As a result, it will drive the energy management systems market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Siemens AG

Yokogawa electric corporation

C3 energy

Delta electronics

Dexma

General electric company

Gridpoint Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson controls international plc

Schneider Electric

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global energy management systems market segmentation focuses on Type, Components, Application, End-Users, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Home Energy Management Systems

Building Energy Management Systems

Industrial Energy Management Systems

By Components Outlook

Hardware

Solution

Service

By Application Outlook

Residential

Commercial

By End-Users Outlook

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

