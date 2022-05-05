eSIM Market Analysis By Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook, Forecast To 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the eSIM market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the eSIM market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global eSIM market size was US$ 691.2 million in 2021. The global eSIM market is forecast to grow to US$ 6609.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Embedded Subscriber Identity Module or eSIM is used to confirm the identity of the users with their carrier. eSIM is a very clever piece of software in terms of functionality, which enables users to switch between different mobile network operators (MNOs) and manage their accounts.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increase in the number of M2M connections globally is a significant factor driving the growth of the e-sim market. Because M2M communication is carried over mobile networks, these SIMs are important for establishing wireless communication in the connected ecosystem. Furthermore, the benefits of eSIM, such as remote provisioning and extended battery life, will surge the adoption of M2M applications such as smart meters, connected cars, and retail POS in the coming years. As a result, it will benefit the eSIM market during the study period.

The fact that eSIM takes less space in M2M devices will drive its demand in the coming years. On the contrary, a lack of awareness may limit the growth of the eSIM market during the study period.

eSIM finds wide applications in the manufacturing, automotive, and consumer electronics industries. As these industries are growing at a rapid pace, the market for eSIM will grow significantly during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic declined the growth of the eSIM market. Considering the effect of the pandemic on both the consumer and Market-to-Market (M2M), the eSIM industry witnessed a significant downfall. Furthermore, the market is expected to witness ample growth opportunities in the coming years as the governments ease lockdown restrictions.

Regional Analysis

Based on the regions, the Asia-Pacific eSIM market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the growing range of technological advancements in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, etc. Furthermore, the strong economic growth of emerging countries will offer ample growth opportunities for this regional eSIM market. The market may also witness growth due to improving infrastructure and rising initiatives by government bodies. Furthermore, the region is home to the prominent automotive and consumer electronics industry. As a result, it will be opportunistic for the players in the eSIM market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Deutsche Telekom AG

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Gemalto NV

NTT DOCOMO, INC.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

STMicroelectronics

Telefónica, S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global eSIM market segmentation focuses on Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

By Application Outlook

Connected Cars

Laptops

M2M

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

Others

By Industry Vertical Outlook

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

