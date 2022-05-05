At-Home Fitness Equipment Market By Types, Regions and Application and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the At-Home Fitness Equipment market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the At-Home Fitness Equipment market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global at-home fitness equipment market size was US$ 7.1 billion in 2021. The global at-home fitness equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 12.8 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing awareness about a healthy lifestyle will primarily propel the growth of the global at-home fitness equipment market. In addition to that, busy schedules will also drive the demand for the at-home fitness equipment market over the forecast period.

The availability of a wide range of multifunctional fitness equipment will contribute to the market growth. Companies are also working on developing more efficient multifunctional fitness equipment that requires less space and is capable for multiple types of workouts. As a result, it will boost the growth of the at-home fitness equipment market.

High disposable income and rising interest in workouts and gyms will also surge the growth of the at-home fitness equipment market during the study period. On the contrary, the availability of various alternatives to home workouts may limit the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments of various countries imposed lockdown, which forced gym operators to close their doors. As a result, the demand for at-home fitness equipment also increased. Moreover, doctors also emphasized the high requirement to work out and exercise regularly. Thus, it surged the growth of the at-home fitness equipment market. Celebrities and fitness experts adopted social media platforms as a way to influence others and demonstrate their skills. The demand for at-home fitness equipment also surged due to this factor. After the pandemic, fitness has become a major priority for the people. Thus, it will benefit the at-home fitness equipment market even in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of Region, North America is expected to dominate the global at-home fitness equipment market. It is majorly due to the presence of a wide range of fitness enthusiasts in the region. Furthermore, many professionals in the region offer online training to the people, which is likely to lead the at-home fitness equipment market forward. Technological advancements and growing disposable income will also contribute to the growth of the at-home fitness equipment market. In addition, growing health-cautiousness among people will surge the demand for home exercise. As a result, the market for at-home fitness equipment will witness lucrative growth opportunities during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.

Tonal Systems, Inc.

Technogym

PENT

Louis Vuitton

ProForm

Precor, Inc.

NOHrD

Nordic Track

PELOTON

Schwinn

JTX Fitness

Keiser Corporation

Corepump

York Barbell

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global at-home fitness equipment market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, End-Users, Price, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Cardiovascular Training Equipment Treadmills Stationary Cycles Rowing Machines Elliptical Others

Free Weights

Power Racks

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Dealers

Online

Retail

Gyms/Clubs

By End-Users Outlook

Households

Apartment

Gym in Apartment

By Price Outlook

Low

Mid

Luxury

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

