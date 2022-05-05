Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Non-Alcoholic Beer market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Non-Alcoholic Beer market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global non-alcoholic beer market size was US$ 17.1 billion in 2021. The global non-alcoholic beer market is forecast to grow to US$ 31.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Non-alcoholic drinks are considered healthier than alcoholic drinks. In addition, a person does not lose consciousness after consuming non-alcoholic drinks such as beer. As a result, it is driving the growth of the overall non-alcoholic beer market.

Non-alcoholic beer also reduces the anxiety and stress of the consumers and prevents them from cardiovascular diseases. It is also mixed with sports nutrition for extra energy. As a result, it will drive the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market.

The growing number of bars, pubs, and restaurants offering non-alcoholic drinks will fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, stringent regulations imposed by government bodies to ban alcoholic beer will surge the demand for efficient alternatives. As a result, it will benefit the non-alcoholic beer market.

The potential scope of non-alcoholic beers has forced product offers to develop more efficient flavours. As a result, the rising trend of fruit-infused non-alcoholic beer will benefit the market.

The growing tours and travel sector will also escalate the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global non-alcoholic beer market witnessed various challenges due to the wake of the pandemic. The pandemic primarily shut the doors of bars, hotels, and other places. As a result, it limited the demand for non-alcoholic beer. In addition to that, new launches were also postponed due to the wake of the pandemic. The non-alcoholic beer market also witnessed drastic changes in consumer preferences, which limited the growth of the global non-alcoholic beer market. Parties and other social gatherings were also restricted due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it impeded the growth of the global non-alcoholic beer market.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the Asia-Pacific non-alcoholic beer market during the forecast period. It is owing to the large population base of the region. Furthermore, the demand for non-alcoholic beer is constantly increasing due to the growing number of bars and cafes in the region. In addition to that, the growing tours and travels industry will also benefit the Asia-Pacific non-alcoholic beer market during the study period. Increasing purchasing power and growing interest of youngsters in parties and social gatherings will escalate the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Heineken N.V

Suntory Beer

Bernard Brewery

Big Drop Brewing Co

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA

Krombacher Brauerei

Erdinger Weibbrau

Moscow Brewing company

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Carlsberg

Weihenstephan

Arpanoosh

Kirin

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global non-alcoholic beer market segmentation focuses on Type, Category, Distribution Channel, Material, Age Group, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Alcohol-free

Low alcohol

By Category Outlook

Plain

Flavoured

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Convenience Stores

Liquor Stores

Supermarkets

Restaurants & Bars

Online Stores

By Material Outlook

Malted Grains

Hops

Yeasts

Enzymes

Others

By Age Group Outlook

Teenager

Adult

Geriatric

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

