Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2022 Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, And Industry Analysis 2030

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size was US$ 94,511 million in 2021. The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is forecast to grow to US$ 130,711.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Inflammation is caused when the body’s defense system responds to harmful stimuli, irritants, damaged cells, and microorganisms. Innate immunity uses inflammation as a method to remove the source of the injury, eliminate the dead and necrotic cells, and heal the injured tissues. Anti-inflammatory autoimmune diseases occur when the body’s defense system incorrectly initiates inflammation against its cells.

Factors Influencing the Market

Increasing use of anti-inflammatory drugs is primarily driving the growth of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. In addition, individuals’ per capita income in developing countries is increasing, which is surging the adoption of expensive medicines and boosting the market growth.

Improved access to healthcare facilities, combined with developments in the healthcare sector, will also escalate the growth of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. On the contrary, the side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs may limit the market growth during the study period.

Growing awareness of anti-inflammatory therapeutics, combined with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, will benefit the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, which is attributable to the dense population in countries like India and China. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure and the rapidly developing R&D sector will also benefit the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market.

An increase in the number of hospitals in emerging countries and growing initiatives by governments through healthcare reforms are expected to escalate the growth of the market. In addition to that, the growing adoption of technologically advanced products will amplify the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the situation for various industries, including healthcare. However, the market witnessed the positive impact of the pandemic due to the inflammation caused by COVID-19. Various cases of COVID-19 witnessed severe anti-inflammatory pneumonia, which amplified the market growth. Moreover, various consequences of severe inflammation and cytokine storms, such as acute lung injury, and multiple organ dysfunction syndromes, surged the demand for anti-inflammatory drugs. In addition to that, R&D activities related to anti-inflammatory therapeutics drugs also increased abruptly to cure the patients. As a result, the pandemic has been beneficial for the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market.

Competitors in the Market

Eli Lily and Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffman

Abbvie, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & CO., Inc.

Novartis

Pfizer, Inc.

La Roche AG

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Bioventus

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market segmentation focuses on Drug Class, Treatment, End-Users, and Region.

By Drug Class Outlook

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Diseases (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Biologics

By Treatment Outlook

Arthritis

Respiratory Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Psoriasis

Anti-inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Other Anti-Inflammatory Diseases

By End-Users Outlook

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

