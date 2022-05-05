Alexa
Pope, suffering knee pain, uses wheelchair for 1st time

By Associated Press
2022/05/05 18:02
Pope Francis arrives in a wheelchair to attend an audience with nuns and religious superiors in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Thursday, May 5, 2022...

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has arrived at an audience in a wheelchair as his knee pain continues to limit his mobility.

Francis was wheeled into the meeting Thursday with nuns and religious superiors from around the world who are meeting in Rome. It was the first time he had been seen using a wheelchair in public.

Francis, 85, has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for several months. He revealed he recently received some injections to try to relieve the pain, but he has continued to struggle to walk and stand.

Updated : 2022-05-05 19:58 GMT+08:00

