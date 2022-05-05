Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Online fake news paints falsely grim picture of Taiwan’s COVID deaths, claiming crematoriums 'burning bodies nonstop'

MJIB says unidentified perpetrator could be held criminally responsible

  391
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 18:58
(Twitter photo)

(Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Twitter post claiming that Taiwanese crematoriums are burning bodies nonstop included a grotesque photo of a basement full of dead human bodies is fake news, and the photo was taken from a scene of a South Korean disaster movie, Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) said in a news release on Thursday (May 5).

As Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is escalating with the spread of the Omicron variant, a Twitter post painting a grim picture of Taiwan’s COVID-19 deaths was circulating online, the bureau said. The post claimed, “Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is out of control, with funeral homes burning bodies nonstop during the night and workers exhausted.”

However, according to Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) statistics, five COVID-19 deaths is the highest recorded single-day death toll in Taiwan since the beginning of this year.

Noting that the post could mislead the public and cause societal panic, the MJIB said it conducted an investigation into the source of the photograph. According to the release, the photo was taken from the 2013 South Korean disaster movie, “The Flu”.

The undisclosed Twitter account that originated the fake news has used a different name in the past, which was changed to the current name after the user was accused of rumor-mongering, the release said.

However, the current Twitter account continues to post controversial, hyper-emotional, and untrue photos and captions about Taiwan’s current affairs, including politics, economics, people's livelihoods, and the COVID-19 situation.

Judging from the wording and terminology in the posts, the bureau said the Twitter account could be a bogus account used by a foreign agitator.

The bureau warned that those spreading untrue information about the country’s COVID-19 situation could be held criminally responsible as specified in Article 14 of the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens.
MJIB
COVID deaths
fake news

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s NCC demands report from TV station following repeated blunders
Taiwan’s NCC demands report from TV station following repeated blunders
2022/05/04 19:59
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
2022/05/04 18:08
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated
2022/05/03 17:25
Taiwan warns of NT$3 million fine for reporting wrong COVID case numbers
Taiwan warns of NT$3 million fine for reporting wrong COVID case numbers
2022/04/28 15:30
‘Slanderous, harmful': MOFA slams misleading reports of forced Boeing sale
‘Slanderous, harmful': MOFA slams misleading reports of forced Boeing sale
2022/04/28 14:36

Updated : 2022-05-05 19:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taiwanese man assails 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man assails 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people