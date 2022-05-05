Alexa
Poland, Sweden host donors' conference to help Ukraine

By Associated Press
2022/05/05 17:05
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland and Sweden are co-hosting an international donors' conference on Thursday in Warsaw to raise funds for humanitarian efforts to help war-torn Ukraine, where thousands have been killed, cities devastated and millions of people displaced by Russia's attack.

Poland's government says that Ukraine’s needs are huge — despite funds already donated — due to the large scale of damage from the war, and that millions of Ukrainians require urgent help.

The High-Level International Donors' Conference for Ukraine is jointly organized by the Polish and Swedish prime ministers in collaboration with the European Commission and European Council presidents.

The aims are to allow the international community to announce new pledges to meet the immediate humanitarian needs of Ukrainian society and to create a forum to discuss how to support Ukrainian society over the longer term.

The co-hosts are prime ministers Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and Magdalena Andersson of Sweden.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to give a video address to the participants, who are gathering in Warsaw's National Stadium.

Updated : 2022-05-05 18:39 GMT+08:00

