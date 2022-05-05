Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic

MOL guidelines state that employers cannot deny foreign workers leave or block them from going out

  168
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 18:33
Taiwan employers cannot forbid workers from going out during pandemic

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new revision to regulations on foreign migrant workers released by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Wednesday (May 4) states that employers cannot forbid their workers from going outside on their days off.

As COVID cases spike across Taiwan, many migrant workers are reporting that they are being confined to their factories and dormitories, with strict orders not to venture out. However, preventing migrant workers from going out on their vacation days is a violation of Taiwan's labor laws.

The Workforce Development Agency of the MOL on Wednesday released its latest revision of the "Guidelines for Employers of Migrant Workers in Response to COVID-19." A section titled "Matters relating to the life of migrant workers needing attention," states that employers must honor leave provided to migrant workers in accordance with labor laws and labor contracts.

It clearly states that employers shall not prohibit workers from taking vacations. Companies can coordinate with their foreign staff in staggering their leave days in order to not have them all concentrated at the same time.

If migrant workers are required to cooperate with local health authorities in implementing home isolation or home quarantine, they must comply with epidemic prevention regulations. Employers are obligated to provide quarantine leave for the workers and, during the quarantine period, can restrict them from going out or going to work.

Companies should remind migrant workers to avoid public places where large crowds of people gather and areas with poor ventilation when going out on holiday leave or when not at work. They should also remind the employees to maintain proper social distancing of one meter indoors and 1.5 meters outdoors and to wear a mask at all times when venturing out to reduce the risk of infection.

Firms should also encourage migrant workers to add the LINE account "Line@移點通" to receive the latest epidemic prevention information.
migrant workers
foreign migrant workers
worker rights
worker abuse
worker exploitation
vacation leave
MOL
WDA
worker dormitories

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
Taiwan’s Pegatron registers COVID cluster at Taoyuan plant
2022/04/23 17:39
Over 100 migrant workers in Taiwan's Taoyuan test positive for COVID
Over 100 migrant workers in Taiwan's Taoyuan test positive for COVID
2022/04/15 14:06
Sunday last day foreigners can get free shots at Taipei Main Station
Sunday last day foreigners can get free shots at Taipei Main Station
2022/04/13 11:00
10 migrant workers at New Taipei tech factory test positive for COVID
10 migrant workers at New Taipei tech factory test positive for COVID
2022/03/25 12:17
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
Drunk driver who fatally struck Filipino cyclist released on bail in New Taipei
2022/03/21 11:11

Updated : 2022-05-05 19:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwanese man assails 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man assails 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people