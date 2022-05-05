Mandarin Oriental, Taipei achieves Top Ratings for the sixth consecutive year in the 2022 Forbes Five-Star awards

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has once again been awarded the Five-Star accolade in the 64th annual ‘Oscars’ of the hotel industry: the Forbes Travel Guide Star Ratings. For the sixth consecutive year, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei remains the only hotel in Taiwan to be honoured with the exclusive Five-Star award. To be recognised with this prestigious award is an absolute affirmation of the hotel’s consistent hard work in delivering the utmost luxury and legendary quality service to all guests.

Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Awards ratings process is based on up to 900 objective and stringent standards for hotels, restaurants and spas worldwide, making it the sector’s most rigorous and comprehensive awards scheme. To achieve Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star status, properties must exceed the bar-setting service standards, which are determined through an unannounced, undercover service evaluation conducted by Forbes Travel Guide’s expert inspectors.

Furthermore, aside from service and facilities, the Star Rating system emphasises quality of service because a guest’s experience at a hotel goes beyond appearances; how a guest feels is what they will remember the most. According to Forbes, standards for its Five-Star Award certifications are exacting, and only few properties meet them. These are outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities. Forbes Travel Guide praised Mandarin Oriental, Taipei as “an opulent gem in Taipei!”

In addition, 20 other Mandarin Oriental hotels were also awarded Forbes’ Five-Star status this year. The list includes Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, Shanghai, Macau, Guangzhou, Beijing, both hotels in Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo, together with Paris, Milan, London, Munich, Marrakech, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, New York, Boston, and Miami. There were 323 hotels around the world that received the highly coveted 5-Star status.

“We are deeply grateful and thrilled to receive this prestigious award from Forbes Travel Guide. This coveted recognition affirms the hotel’s position as an iconic landmark in Taiwan and reflects our commitment to consistent service excellence, which could not have been possible without the tremendous efforts and absolute passion of the entire hotel team. It has been difficult over the past two years for all of us, especially those in the hospitality industry. I would like to acknowledge the efforts of all our hardworking and dedicated colleagues. In line with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s service philosophy, we are committed to delivering an unparalleled level of service and high-quality products with our renowned Legendary Service Quality to ensure we continue to establish ourselves as the leading hospitality brand in Taiwan and satisfy our customers with more FANtastic MOments of delight!” says Karan Berry, the general manager of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei.