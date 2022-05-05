Sorbitol Market 2021 In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2030

The global sorbitol market value was ~USD 1.35 billion in 2020. The global sorbitol market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. Increasing demand for diabetic and dietetic foods and beverages will lead to significant growth in the market over the forecast period.
Sorbitol Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Sorbitol Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region
Request Sample Report for Sorbitol Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/sorbitol-market-1/QI040
As sugar substitutes for consumer foods become more popular, the product will also continue to grow in demand.
The use of sorbitol in oral care products is also increasing, as it is metabolized at a slower rate than other sugar alcohols, preventing dental problems such as cavities and tooth decay. In the forecast period, such benefits should propel business growth.
Due to low production and labor costs in the Asia Pacific, production capacity has been shifting to the region, resulting in lower sorbitol prices, which has caused a rise in demand from non-food applications.
A primary driver of the market, thus, is the growing demand for nutritive sweeteners among food and beverage companies. The approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) should further drive the market in the U.S. Also, sorbitol finds application in pharmaceutical products, which drives sales in the United States, given that the country has one of the largest pharmaceutical industries.
Due to its textural, moisture-stabilizing, and non-carcinogenic properties, this product is becoming increasingly popular in chocolates and confectionery products. The neutral and stable nature of sorbitol has led to its high demand since it cannot affect the taste or texture of other foods. Sorbitol’s texture-enhancing properties make it a useful ingredient for cosmetics production.
Covid-19 Impact
Coronavirus, the global pandemic, is affecting people around the world. Additionally, businesses are closing down, and a lot of people are losing their jobs. These factors have also affected the growth of the Sorbitol Market.
After Covid19, there is an expectation that Global Sorbitol Market Share will grow enormously. Since the whole world was under lockdown, the company’s distribution channels ceased to function. Companies have turned to e-commerce platforms to overcome this constraint. A higher fatality rate occurs among diabetics diagnosed with Corona. Sorbitol is also helpful in controlling and preventing diabetes, so its demand increased rapidly.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/sorbitol-market-1/QI040
Regional Overview
In 2020, the Asia Pacific region held the majority of the market share. Consumer markets are experiencing rapid growth, which is driving the market for sorbitol since it is used to make chocolate and baked goods, among other things.
Consumers are increasingly purchasing the product to meet their demands as lifestyle changes and urbanization are fueling the need for the product.
In Europe, Sorbitol is entering the market rapidly since the sector is well-established and keeps adapting and evolving to include new ingredients. In Europe, meat is an essential part of the diet. The most popular food products in Europe are meat products. In addition to being one of the largest markets for food and beverages, the European region is also the most regulated market. Since sorbitol prevents the charring of meat, the market in Europe will exhibit high growth potential thanks to its role as a sugar substitute in sugar-based foods and beverages and meat products.
Key Companies
The leading prominent competitors in the global sorbitol market are:
American International Foods, Inc.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)
Cargill Incorporated
Ingredion Incorporated
Kasyap Sweeteners, Ltd.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Roquette Frres
SPI Pharma
Tereos
Qinhuangdao Lihua Starch Co., Ltd.
Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH
Other Prominent Players
Aim of the Report
The global sorbitol market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-use, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Liquid
Crystal
Segmentation based on Application
Oral Care
Vitamin C
Diabetic & Dietetic Food & Beverage
Surfactant
Others
Segmentation based on End-Use
Personal Care
Chemical
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Segmentation based on Region
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/sorbitol-market-1/QI040
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Access Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/sorbitol-market-1/QI040
What is the aim of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Sorbitol Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.
- Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.
- An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
- The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.
- The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/