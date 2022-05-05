Japan Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

The Japan automated material handling equipment market value was more than USD 3,270.0 million. The Japan automated material handling equipment market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Japan Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A robotic system is a computer-aided device that transports materials safely, on schedule, and at a low cost. They are capable of increasing the efficiency of material storage, transportation, and retrieval. The automated guided vehicles use embedded floor wires to lead the autonomous vehicles to different facility parts. Japanese manufacturing must manage its manufacturing plants since managing the production line has become a vital operation.

Factors Affecting

The use of robotics, wireless technologies, and autonomous vehicles can handle several items simultaneously, reducing the number of trips and time needed for loading and unloading. Japanese companies are increasingly seeking automated material handling systems for their operations.

The need for automation is increasing in industries like e-commerce, automobiles, and food & beverages due to lower labor costs, improved supply chains, and lower operating costs.

A significant challenge to Japan’s automated material handling equipment market development is the high initial installation cost of automated material handling equipment.

COVID-19 Impact

The novel coronavirus has rapidly spread across several countries and regions, affecting people and communities alike. The early days of this problem were of no significance to humans, but now it represents an important issue for economies, trade, and finance worldwide. Since nearly all major global nations have halted operations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, many materials handling equipment items have stopped in Japan. Japanese companies operating in the automated material handling equipment market cannot afford a complete lockdown for a long time before having to change their investment plans. COVID-19 cases are also likely to decline as a vaccine for the disease has arrived on the market. Further, this will likely result in most of Japan’s automated material handling equipment companies resuming their full-scale operations by 2022, which will lead to the industry for such equipment recovering by that time. The manufacturers of equipment and machinery must focus on safeguarding their employees, operations, and supply networks to cope with their urgent emergencies after the cases of COVID-19 infection decline.

Regional Overview

Automated material handling equipment improves efficiency and reduces transportation time. Due to this, few Japanese companies manufacture advanced equipment that is fast and efficient for such applications. In June 2020, Tsubakimoto Chain Co. released a Zip Chain Lifter, a table-type lifter that transmits lifting thrust directly through Zip Chains. The advanced machine runs three to ten times faster than hydraulic lifters and reduces labor costs and time consumption. In addition, it enables high-frequency operation, which can save up to 50% in energy consumption. Due to these latest and latest innovations in machines, the automated material handling equipment market in Japan will grow throughout the forecast period.

Key Companies

The leading prominent competitors profiled in the global Japan automated material handling equipment market are:

Toyota Industries Corporation

TOYO Kanetsu K.K.

IHI Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd

Tsubakimoto Chain Group

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd.

Seibu Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Maxpull Machinery & Engineering Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The Japan automated material handling equipment market segmentation focuses on Product Type, System Type, Component, Application, Industrial Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Automated Guided Vehicle

Automated Storage & Retrieval System

Automated Crane

Robotic System

Automatic Conveyor & Sortation System

Segmentation based on System Type

Unit Load Material Handling System

Bulk Load Material handling system

Segmentation based on Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation based on Application

Assembly

Packaging

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Waste Handling

Segmentation based on Industrial Vertical

Grocery

General merchandise

Apparel

Food & Beverages

Parcel

Wholesale

Third Party Logistics

Durable Manufacturing

Non-Durable Manufacturing

Healthcare

Segmentation based on Region

