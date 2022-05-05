3D Scanner Market | By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand,By Region and Forecast

The global 3D scanner market value was ~USD 45 million in 2020. The global 3D scanner market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
3D Scanner Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.
A 3D scanner captures the three-dimensional attributes of an object and associated information, such as color and texture. The use of this technology can reduce time, cost, and effort during the manufacturing process and improve the quality of the product. A 3D scanner captures the dimensions of objects using lasers, light, or x-rays and creates point clouds, which allow creating a 3D representation of the object by using the software. The 3D scanner has become a powerful tool for various industries, including aerospace & defense, automotive, entertainment & media, construction, healthcare, and more.
Factors Affecting
Some of the key elements driving this market’s growth include increased R&D expenditure on 3D metrology, an increased emphasis on quality control when manufacturing goods, and growing demand for higher productivity by electronic manufacturing companies.
Cloud computing adoption and the emergence of industrial 4.0 are likely to provide growth opportunities for players in the market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Every industry is facing COVID- 19 challenges. Globally, the 3D Scanner Market Size will decline due to the global pandemic and other restrictions. This industry is facing a number of challenges since the outbreak of COVID-19. Still, the manufacturing process is recovering, which creates growth opportunities. In the market value chain, distributors and suppliers are disrupting the process. Analysis of the 3D Scanner Market shows growth from 2021 onwards. In the forecast period of 2022, it will ultimately lead to exceptional market Trends.
Regional Overview
A growing number of countries in the Asia Pacific, such as China and Japan, are experiencing increased economic growth, which has created strong demand for 3D scanners in the region. The Asia Pacific held dominance in 2020. Due to rapid infrastructure development, the Asia Pacific market is growing. During the forecast period, several infrastructure development projects will take place in the Asia Pacific. It is also due to the infrastructure advancements and automation of manufacturing industries in countries such as India and China that the market in the Asia Pacific region has seen a high percentage growth.
Key Players
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global 3D scanner market are:
Nikon Corp. (Japan)
FARO Technologies (US)
KEYENCE Corp. (Japan)
Jenoptik (Germany)
Hexagon (Sweden)
CyberOptics Corp. (US)
Mitutoyo Corp. (Japan)
ZEISS Group (Germany)
Perceptron (US)
Automated Precision, Inc. (US)
Renishaw (UK
Creaform (Canada)
Trimble, Inc. (US)
3D Systems, Inc. (US)
Metrologic Group (France)
Other Prominent Players
Recent Developments in the Market
In October 2020, Microsoft Corporation and ZEISS Group announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate ZEISS’ transformation into a digital service provider that embraces a cloud-first approach. ZEISS will give its customers enhanced digital experiences, address changing market needs more quickly, and increase productivity by standardizing its equipment and processes on Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform.
In September 2020, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence released the latest version of its highly flexible and powerful measurement software, QUINDOS 2020.2. Applications range from standard inspections through special geometries to powertrains.
In August 2020, FARO Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of FARO Trek, a fully autonomous 3D mobile scanning integration developed in partnership with Boston Dynamics.
In July 2020, Nikon Metrology (a group within Nikon Corporation) and WENZEL Group, based in Germany, announced a new distribution partnership. WENZEL has become an official partner of Nikon Metrology for the sale and distribution of its laser scanning products in Europe as a result of this partnership.
Scope of the Report
The global 3D scanner market segmentation consists of Offering, Type, Range, Technology, Product, Application, End-User Industry, and Region.
Segmentation based on Offering
Hardware
Software
Services
Segmentation based on Type
Laser 3d Scanners
Structured Light 3d Scanners
Optical Scanner
Others
Segmentation based on Range
Short Range
Medium Range
Long Range
Segmentation based on Technology
Introduction
Laser Triangulation
Pattern Fringe Triangulation
Laser Pulse Based
Laser Phase-Shift Based
Segmentation based on Product
Tripod Mounted
Fixed CMM Based
Bridge CMM Based
Gantry CMM Based
Horizontal Arm CMM Based
Portable CMM Based
Articulated Arm CMM
Handheld
Desktop
Segmentation based on Application
Quality Control & Inspection
Reverse Engineering
Rapid Prototyping
Face/Body Scanning
Segmentation based on End-User Industry
Automotive
Healthcare
Dental
Orthopedics
Neurosurgery
Others
Aerospace & Defense
Commercial Aircraft
Space Exploration
Architecture & Construction
Plant Scanning
Outdoor & Indoor Scanning
Energy & Power
Hydro Power
Wind Power
Petrochemicals
Tunnel & Mining
Artifacts & Heritage Preservation
Others (Electronics, Education, Forensics, Entertainment & Media, and Other Manufacturing)
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What is the aim of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ 3D Scanner Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.
- Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.
- An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
- The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.
- The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.
