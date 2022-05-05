Truck-Mounted Crane Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities

The global truck-mounted crane market size was more than USD 8,815.8 million in 2020. The global truck-mounted crane market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Truck-Mounted Crane Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

A truck-mounted crane or material lifting crane is a piece of construction equipment attached to the deck or cab of the truck. A crane enables a driver to transport cargo from and to his truck without using a forklift, telehandler, or nearby crane. The mobile crane is a hydraulically powered, telescoping version of a crane to be mounted on a truck-type carrier or towed by a vehicle and controlled with a cable mounted on rubber-tired carriers or crawlers.

Factors Affecting

Construction and mining equipment have increased the demand for metals, minerals, and coal. The mining and infrastructure developments have led to increased demand for metals, minerals, and coal in various industries. Cranes mounted on trucks are essential for construction and mining activities. Construction and mining sites use these to reduce labor costs and time in applications such as surface and underground mining, crushing, pulverizing, and material breaking. With the development of new infrastructure and improved economic conditions, this region is experiencing a boom in construction, leading to a growing demand for truck-mounted cranes.

Impact Analysis of the COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has spread rapidly across several countries and regions, impacting the lives of individuals and the community as a whole. Originating as a health crisis, it poses a significant threat to world trade, economy, and finance. Several items relating to the truck-mounted crane business have ceased because of the continuous lockdown in key global countries caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The players in the truck-mounted crane market can afford a complete lockdown only for a limited time, after which their investment plans would need to change. The number of COVID-19 cases is also likely to decline in the near future as a vaccine for COVID-19 has been introduced to the market. In addition, re-starting truck-mounted crane companies at full capacity would also help the truck-mounted crane market recover by 2022. When COVID-19 infection instances start declining, equipment and machinery manufacturers must focus on protecting their staff, operations, and supply networks in order to respond to urgent emergencies and implement new working methods.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific held dominance in 2020. Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Construction activities are increasing in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Indonesia in the Asia Pacific region, thus driving the market’s growth. The Asia Pacific market has also grown due to industrialization, urbanization, and increasing purchasing power. A leading market in the Asia Pacific is China. Several government policies helped restore commercial housing, such as lowering down payment requirements for second homes and exempting sales taxes on ordinary houses. All of these factors have a positive role in the market’s growth.

Key Players

The leading prominent companies in the global truck-mounted crane market are:

KLUBB

HYVA

Furukawa Unic Corporation

Palfinger AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Sany Group

Terex Corporation

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) Ltd.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global truck-mounted crane market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Terrain Type, End-User Industry, Business, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Knuckle Boom

Electrical

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Stiff Boom

Electrical

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Segmentation based on Terrain Type

On-road

Rough Terrain

All-terrain

Segmentation based on End-User Industry

Residential and Commercial buildings

Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Utilities

Segmentation based on Business

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

