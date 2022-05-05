Self-Guided Torpedo Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities

The global self-guided torpedo market was estimated at more than US$1,254.7 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030

Self-Guided Torpedo Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021

Naval platforms including submarines, surface boats, aircraft, and helicopters require the torpedo as a suitable undersea weapon. Self-guided torpedoes are equipped with advanced devices that enable depth and direction control features through a predetermined plan.

The territorial conflicts between various countries are expected to surge the global self-guided torpedo market. Six countries have overlapping claims to the South and East China Seas, which are abundant with natural gas and hydrocarbons. Other regions like Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines have become more vocal as China expands its naval superiority and builds military bases on islands.

Torpedoes are one of the most difficult naval technology to develop, and China is one of the few countries that can develop and manufacture them independently. Furthermore, the United States has increased its military activities and maritime presence in the seas, signaling the country’s increased role in the battles. As a result, the rise in conflicts throughout the globe to dominate commercial or defense sectors is likely to propel the worldwide self-guided torpedo market forward over the forecast period.

Naval modernization programs may be seen all over the world, as maritime security is one of the most important defense units. Naval forces around the globe are promoting the use of anti-torpedo defense systems to ensure the safety of combat submarines. In early 2021, an Israeli defense technology company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) declared a partnership for the launch of an anti-torpedo defense system called SHADE for the Indian Navy. The increased use of anti-torpedo or torpedo countermeasure systems in submarines is likely to protect defense vessels against torpedo strikes, limiting the worldwide self-guided torpedo market’s development.

Furthermore, increased demand from airplanes for lightweight torpedoes is expected to soar the growth of the global self-guided torpedo market. The torpedoes are designed to detonate when they come into contact with the target. In all conditions, the lightweight torpedo is a cost-efficient and successful anti-submarine warfare weapon. Such advantages increase the demand for torpedoes among naval forces around the world.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The impact of COVID-19 on the self-guided torpedo market is unknown, although it is projected to last until late 2021. Nationwide lockdowns compelled production plants to shut down partially or completely. The COVID-19 epidemic has caused delays in actions and initiatives related to the development of self-guided torpedoes market around the world.

Regional Analysis

North America contributed the most to the global self-guided torpedo market. In recent years, the US navy has purchased several modern naval systems. During the analysis period, the market is expected to rise due to recent technological advancements and increased expenditure from the US government in the procurement of new vessels.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Acoustic Homing Torpedo

Wake Homing Torpedo

By Type

Heavyweight Torpedo

Lightweight Torpedo

By Application

Naval Vessel-launched Torpedo

Aerial Platform-launched Torpedo

By Region

