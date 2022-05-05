Energy Harvesting System Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis

In 2020, the global energy harvesting system market was valued around US$510.4 million and is expected to grow, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast time frame from 2021 to 2030.

Energy harvesting (energy scavenging) is the conversion of ambient energy into electrical energy. The ambient energy has been taken out from the environmental resources and then transformed into electrical energy. Energy harvesting system consists of a system that is involved in the transformation of energy.

Growing consumption of electricity has been giving rise to the demand. Moreover, technological advancements in sensor-based energy harvesting systems boost the growth of the overall energy harvesting system market.

However, the unavailability of high-powered energy harvesting systems can hinder the growth of the energy harvesting system market during the forecast period.

Advancements in technologies and growth in research & development activities would expand the use of the energy harvesting system. Thereby, this factor would be another reason for the growth of the energy harvesting system market. Wireless sensor connections, one of the energy harvesting system applications, are contributing to the growth of the harvesting system.

Energy harvesting system market, by region

The Asia-Pacific energy harvesting system market is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global energy harvesting system market in 2020. More than half of the global energy consumption is dependent on the energy harvesting system, owing to the growing industrialization and rising population. The use of renewable energy has risen in many countries like China and India.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Energy Harvesting System Market

The COVID-19 has impacted over 180 countries, causing a major loss to lives and businesses.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the energy harvesting system market. The market is mostly dependant on building & construction, industrial, consumer electronics, and transportation. Moreover, the spread of COVID-19 infection among the workforce halted the projects and created delays in the deadline.

Pandemic also halted the constructional activities, which in turn obstructed the growth of the global market in this situation. As per the information published by CNA, the construction Industry Joint Committee (CIJC) has stated that the decline in the workforce is expected to cause delays in projects.

Moreover, energy harvesting systems are also used in the automotive transportation sector. The negative effect of COVID-19 in the automotive sector has halted the transportation industry. As per the report published by Wipro, the automotive industry experienced a 30% slump in sales in 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Key market segments

By Component

Energy Harvesting Transducer

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC)

Storage System

By Technology

Light Energy Harvesting

Vibration Energy Harvesting

Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting

Thermal Energy Harvesting

By Application

Building & Automation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Transportation

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Players

Advanced Linear Devices Inc.

Analog Devices

Cedrat Technologies SA

Cymbet Corporation

Friedrichshafen AG

Mide Technology Corporation

Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG

Powercast

Tekceleo

Xidas

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Energy Harvesting System Market ?

• Which factors are influencing Energy Harvesting System Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in Energy Harvesting System Market ?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining Energy Harvesting System Market ?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Energy Harvesting System Market ?

• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

