Waste Management Market : Business overview, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast

The global waste management market value was more than USD 1,512.0 billion in 2020. The global waste management market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 2.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Waste Management Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Garbage, sewage, and other waste products are collected, transported, and disposed of in waste management. Waste treatment and waste disposal involve the safe and efficient handling of solid waste. The various types of waste that it deals with include solid, liquid, and gaseous waste. These wastes include municipal, industrial, and hazardous wastes. Waste generated in towns and cities is usually residential waste or non-hazardous waste. The industry produces waste as it produces and manufactures goods. Hazardous waste refers to waste generated in the pharmaceutical, medical, chemical, and paint industries.

Also, the collection and disposal of waste are major activities. Waste collection services include waste collection, handling, and storage. In contrast, disposable services include waste segregation, recycling, composting, and anaerobic digestion.

Factors Affecting the Market

Growth Factors:

Waste management companies benefit from government efforts to reduce illegal dumping, driving the growth of the global market.

Growth in the waste management market is forecast to increase by using WTE incineration and recycling techniques.

The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) is enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in order to help reduce the open dumping of hazardous and non-hazardous waste.

An increase in population and globalization has resulted in an increase in the amount of garbage generated worldwide.

In emerging economies such as India, China, and Taiwan, industrialization has led to the development of chemical, oil & gas, automobile, and medical industries, which generate an enormous amount of waste and cause pollution.

A rise in environmental awareness regarding renewable waste management systems among people and rising CO2 emissions will drive growth in the waste management systems market.

In turn, these factors are likely to significantly contribute to the growth of the global waste management market.

Market Opportunities:

The rise in public and government awareness of waste-to-energy solutions combined with a growing demand for the technology will provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. These opportunities have led to waste management companies expanding their businesses, acquiring other companies, signing agreements, and forming partnerships to provide better services.

Hamper Factors:

Purchasing and operating waste management solutions are expensive, which may hinder the market’s growth. Furthermore, waste management employs a large number of workers, consuming a lot of money as wages. Transportation of waste can also take up a large portion of allocated funds, including collection and further transport to landfills and recycling facilities. Cost recovery for waste services varies significantly by income level. Due to the investments related to its processes, the waste management market becomes somewhat rigid, hampering the market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During the lockdown owing to Coronavirus, industrial and commercial waste production drastically declined. Businesses and offices ceased operations as a result. On the other hand, the amount of municipal waste increased in residential areas. Due to a decline in new goods manufacturing, rubber and plastic were also less in demand due to the drop in manufacturing operations. The reopening of production facilities and new vaccines for Coronavirus will likely lead to the restart of waste management companies and waste recycling industries at their full-scale capacities.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the waste management market in 2020 held dominance by the Asia Pacific. Waste management in the region depends on several factors, including population growth, high disposable incomes, and the growing popularity of packaged food products. In addition, marine plastic pollution is a leading factor in the Asia Pacific. There are a variety of materials involved, including plastic bottles, plastic bags, single-use plastic items, and plastic packaging. China, Indonesia, and Thailand are key countries responsible for this type of pollution.

Key Players

The several leading prominent companies in the global waste management market are:

Covanta Holding Corporation

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Biffa Plc

Republic Services, Inc.

Waste Management Inc.

Daiseki Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Suez

Veolia Environnement

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global waste management market segmentation focuses on Type, Service, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Municipal Waste

Industrial Waste

Hazardous Waste

Segmentation based on Service

Collection Service

Collection & transportation

Storage & handling

Sorting

Disposable Service

Landfills

Recycling

Compositing & anaerobic digestion

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

