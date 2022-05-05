Spraying & Plastering Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth

The global spraying & plastering machine market size was more than USD 1,510.6 million in 2020. The global spraying & plastering machine market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.
Spraying & Plastering Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.
Plastering machines use mortar to apply mortar to enhance the appearance of walls while spraying machines apply concrete mixtures for walls. Furthermore, there are plastering machines specifically made for the interiors of a building. Construction machines such as this are useful for both residential and non-residential projects. They can operate with both dry and wet concrete.
Factors Affecting
The growth of the spraying and plastering machine industry in developing countries is mainly due to government expenditures on infrastructure development. Concrete spraying and plastering machines are necessary for construction, mining, and tunneling industries because concrete spraying machines spray concrete directly onto walls.
One of the major factors driving the construction market is the development of manufacturing technology. There is an increase in demand for fast-paced manufacturing with accurate machines.
Construction equipment such as spraying and plastering machines are expensive compared to labor costs, which restrains the market growth.
Climate change has led to the adoption of alternative building materials in the construction industry, which has impacted the demand for spraying & plastering machines in the market.
The use of spraying and plastering machines saves a lot of construction time. In addition, spraying & plastering activities can be done using automated machines, which further saves labor. It opens new opportunities for the spraying and plastering machine market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
A significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic occurred in the construction, manufacturing, and hotel industries. Manufacturers ceased production. The construction and transportation industries, along with their supply chains, suffered on a global scale. Consequently, spraying and plastering machines ceased production, and their demand dwindled, crippling the market’s growth. On the other hand, industries are slowly returning to their regular routines. The spraying & plastering machine market is likely to recover by the end of 2021 as this will lead to companies re-starting at full-scale capacity.
Regional Overview
Europe held the dominant share in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The region is rapidly developing due to a growing demand for fast-paced manufacturing with accuracy and paced machinery.
Key Players
The leading prominent companies in the global spraying & plastering machine market are:
Titan Ltd
IMER International SpA
Kappa Building Machines Pvt. Ltd
Sany Group (Putzmeister)
Schwing Stetter Group
Sika AG
ACME Equipment Pte Ltd
FILAMOS, s. r. o.
Normet
Zhengzhou Sincola Machinery Co., Ltd.
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global spraying & plastering machine market segmentation focuses on Equipment Type, End-user, Sales Type, Construction Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Equipment Type
Spraying
Plastering
Segmentation based on End-User
Handling Residential Sector
Non-residential Sector
Segmentation based on Sales Type
New equipment Sales
Aftermarket Sales
Segmentation based on Construction Type
New Construction
Renovation & Repairs
Segmentation based on Application
Wet Mix
Dry Mix
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
