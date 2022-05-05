Spraying & Plastering Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth

The global spraying & plastering machine market size was more than USD 1,510.6 million in 2020. The global spraying & plastering machine market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Spraying & Plastering Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Plastering machines use mortar to apply mortar to enhance the appearance of walls while spraying machines apply concrete mixtures for walls. Furthermore, there are plastering machines specifically made for the interiors of a building. Construction machines such as this are useful for both residential and non-residential projects. They can operate with both dry and wet concrete.

Factors Affecting

The growth of the spraying and plastering machine industry in developing countries is mainly due to government expenditures on infrastructure development. Concrete spraying and plastering machines are necessary for construction, mining, and tunneling industries because concrete spraying machines spray concrete directly onto walls.

One of the major factors driving the construction market is the development of manufacturing technology. There is an increase in demand for fast-paced manufacturing with accurate machines.

Construction equipment such as spraying and plastering machines are expensive compared to labor costs, which restrains the market growth.

Climate change has led to the adoption of alternative building materials in the construction industry, which has impacted the demand for spraying & plastering machines in the market.

The use of spraying and plastering machines saves a lot of construction time. In addition, spraying & plastering activities can be done using automated machines, which further saves labor. It opens new opportunities for the spraying and plastering machine market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

A significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic occurred in the construction, manufacturing, and hotel industries. Manufacturers ceased production. The construction and transportation industries, along with their supply chains, suffered on a global scale. Consequently, spraying and plastering machines ceased production, and their demand dwindled, crippling the market’s growth. On the other hand, industries are slowly returning to their regular routines. The spraying & plastering machine market is likely to recover by the end of 2021 as this will lead to companies re-starting at full-scale capacity.

Regional Overview

Europe held the dominant share in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The region is rapidly developing due to a growing demand for fast-paced manufacturing with accuracy and paced machinery.

Key Players

The leading prominent companies in the global spraying & plastering machine market are:

Titan Ltd

IMER International SpA

Kappa Building Machines Pvt. Ltd

Sany Group (Putzmeister)

Schwing Stetter Group

Sika AG

ACME Equipment Pte Ltd

FILAMOS, s. r. o.

Normet

Zhengzhou Sincola Machinery Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global spraying & plastering machine market segmentation focuses on Equipment Type, End-user, Sales Type, Construction Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Equipment Type

Spraying

Plastering

Segmentation based on End-User

Handling Residential Sector

Non-residential Sector

Segmentation based on Sales Type

New equipment Sales

Aftermarket Sales

Segmentation based on Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation & Repairs

Segmentation based on Application

Wet Mix

Dry Mix

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

