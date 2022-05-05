Urinary Tract Cancer Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth and Forecast

The global urinary cancer market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 18% during the forecast period from 2021-2030, and the market value anticipates to reach USD 8700 million by 2030.

Urinary Tract Cancer Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Cancer of the urinary tract more commonly affects the urethra, bladder, or renal pelvis. Cystoscopy is the gold standard procedure for the diagnosis of bladder cancer. Another technology, computed tomography (CT) urography, is used in macroscopic hematuria in order to obtain images of the upper urinary tract. There is no known cause of urinary tract cancer, but overuse of catheterized bladders, smoking, chronic inflammation in the urinary tract, and exposure to carcinogenic chemicals are factors that may lead to the development of the disease.

Factors Affecting

The increasing prevalence of bladder cancer is an essential factor driving growth in the world’s urinary tract cancer market; the increase in funding from private & government sources for studies, growth in the geriatric population, and growth in R&D activities in healthcare.

During the forecast period, the geriatric population is likely to fuel the market’s growth. In elderly individuals, fewer immune cells fight against the cancer tissue in the bladder, making them more prone to urinary tract cancer. A report by the American society of clinical oncology (ASCO) indicated that, as of January 2021, approximately 90% of individuals with bladder cancer are older than 55 years of age. As per the American Cancer Society, 2019, smoking combined with workplace exposure can lead to bladder cancer.

The rising number of approvals for the treatment of urinary tract cancer, the increase in sedentary lifestyles such as smoking, and the rise in exposure to the chemical industry contribute to its growth.

In the forecast period, the risk associated with medications prescribed for urinary tract cancer, such as irritation in the bladder, blood in urine, and infection, is anticipated to restrain the market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In the past, the COVID-19 outbreak had negatively impacted the global market for urinary tract cancer. The number of outpatient beds at hospitals and cancer centers is declining, as they focus on selecting only those who require a cystoscopy. It results in the cancellation of many non-essential surgical procedures around the world.

Regional Overview

This market has a dominant position in North America and is forecast to remain so during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of bladder cancer, increase in healthcare expenditures, the existence of key players, availability of advanced cancer treatments, and advancements in R&D activities in the healthcare sector in the region. However, Asia-Pacific anticipates registering the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to a rise in urinary tract cancer prevalence, an increasing number of smokers, the government’s initiatives, and a growing elderly population.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies in the global urinary tract cancer market are:

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Eli Lily and Company (U.S.)

Endo International plc. (Europe)

Exelixis, Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK) (United Kingdom)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Novartis AG (Europe)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The urinary tract cancer market segmentation focuses on Cancer Type, Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Cancer Type

Bladder Cancer

Urethral cancer

Ureteric and Renal Pelvic Cancer

Segmentation based on Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Immunotherapy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

