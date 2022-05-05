Medical Lifting Sling Market According to latest research on focusing on Leading Manufacturers

The global medical lifting sling market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

The medical lifting slings are the devices used to lift patients. These devices are helpful for the caretakers to safely shift the patient from bed to wheelchair and vice versa.

The growth of the global medical lifting slings market is attributed to the increasing pervasiveness of neuromuscular disorders. Moreover, growing cases of muscular disorders and diseases such as Parkinsons disease, spinal muscular atrophy is boosting the demand for medical lifting slings. National Organization for a rare disorder (NORD) indicates that approximately 1 out of 3500 males is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Furthermore, the industry is witnessing significant growth in investments from private & government organizations. This key factor will enhance the chances of further advancements.

Apart from that, growth in geriatric and bariatric population is expected to surge the demand for medical lifting slings. This, in turn, would propel the market to generate high revenue.

With the growing home care facilities, the demand for patient lifting slings is consequently increasing. The Mayo Clinic, a non-profit American academic medical center, expanded its services to provide home care to the population. Such developments would be helpful for the growth of the global medical lifting sling market.

Another factor that would prompt the growth of the global medical lifting sling market is the surge in technological advancements. Guldmann launched a new sling technology to help caretakers in their work. The company launched advanced medical lifting slings with straps based on smart loop technology.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a maximum share in the medical lifting slings market during the analysis period. The regional contribution is attributed to the rise, owing to the growing pervasiveness of obesity, the regular expansion of prominent players, and technological advancements in medical lifting slings. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the growing geriatric population. Apart from that, the increasing demand for home health care services, growing number of accidents, and the rising prevalence of neuromuscular disorders are forecast to drive the demand for the medical lifting sling.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 spread brought a sudden surge in the growth of the global medical lifting slings market. The pandemic raised the demand for ventilator support, tools, and supporting aids in the health care centers. Most of the cases required ventilator support which increased the demand for medical lifting slings to safely shift the patients.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Universal Slings

Transfer Slings

Hammock Slings

Standing Slings

Seating Slings

Toilet Slings

Bariatric Slings

Others

By Usage Type

Reusable Slings

Home Care Facilities

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Others

Disposable Slings

Home Care Facilities

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Others

By End-User

Home Care Facilities

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Key Market Players

Etac AB (Europe)

Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh) (Europe)

Guldmann Inc.(Europe)

Handicare (Europe)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (United States)

Invacare Corporation (United States)

Joerns Healthcare, LLC (United States)

Prism Medical Ltd.(Europe)

Silvalea Ltd.(Europe)

Stryker Corporation (United States)

Other prominent players

