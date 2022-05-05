Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan sends Seoul office staff to attend S Korean presidential inauguration

Mutual understanding prevents MOFA from revealing whether top envoy will atttend

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 17:48
South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol after his election victory in March. 

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol after his election victory in March.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Representatives of Taiwan’s office in Seoul will attend the May 10 inauguration of South Korea’s new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, reports said Wednesday (May 5).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it had wanted to entrust the Legislative Yuan with forming a delegation to travel to South Korea, but COVID surges in both countries had put an end to that plan, CNA reported. Lawmakers returning to Taiwan would also need to spend seven days in quarantine.

MOFA was unable to reveal whether Taiwan’s top envoy to Seoul, Tang Diann-wen (唐殿文), would be present at the inauguration because of a mutual understanding between the two governments.

In 2008, Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) led a delegation to the inauguration of President Lee Myung-bak, but interference by China prevented the Taiwanese group from actually attending the event. However, Wang’s next trip to the country, for the inauguration of President Park Geun-hye in 2013, was successful, signifying a breakthrough in relations.
South Korea
Yoon Suk-yeol
presidential inauguration
Taiwan-South Korea relations
MOFA
Legislative Yuan
quarantine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
2022/05/03 16:05
Taiwan lawmakers want to include security guards in civil defense system
Taiwan lawmakers want to include security guards in civil defense system
2022/05/03 14:16
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
2022/05/03 12:11
Taiwan study flags microplastics in dried fish across Asia
Taiwan study flags microplastics in dried fish across Asia
2022/05/03 11:47
Seoul should join Washington-led semiconductor alliance: South Korean think tank
Seoul should join Washington-led semiconductor alliance: South Korean think tank
2022/05/03 11:26

Updated : 2022-05-05 18:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwanese man assails 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwanese man assails 'Black man' for not wearing mask while drinking
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people