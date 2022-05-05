New Saint Lucian ambassador to Taiwan presents credentials to president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saint Lucia’s new ambassador to Taiwan, Robert Kennedy Lewis, presented his credentials to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office on Thursday (May 5).

Lewis said in a speech that he was honored to be appointed as Saint Lucia's ambassador to Taiwan. He said that both Taiwan and St. Lucia are island countries with a similar topography, and the people of both countries are known for their warmth, friendliness, and hospitality, per CNA.

The two countries also share values such as the rule of law, democracy, freedom, equality, and peace, he added.

Lewis emphasized that over the past 20 years, Taiwan has assisted Saint Lucia in various fields, including agriculture, education, public health, business, and corporate services. He thanked Taiwan for all it has done for the Caribbean nation.

He pointed out that there are more than 120 Saint Lucian students studying in Taiwan and said he hoped Taiwan will continue to help Saint Lucian doctors, scholars, students, and other professionals continue their education. Through these exchange programs, the people of the two countries will be able to learn from each other, he said.

The ambassador pledged to do his best to promote bilateral relations so the friendship between the two countries will continue to grow and the next generation can share the fruits of democracy in a better and safer world.

Tsai said Saint Lucia is Taiwan's solid partner in the Caribbean and welcomed Lewis on behalf of the Taiwan government and its people. She also lauded the cooperation in agriculture, education, and pandemic prevention between Taiwan and Saint Lucia.

The president thanked Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre for publicly backing Taiwan’s global participation at the U.N. General Assembly last year. Pierre’s appointment of Lewis represents Saint Lucia’s support for Taiwan, she said.