Taiwan seeks return of biotech talent from US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Houston, Texas, held a symposium at a university in the hope of persuading Taiwanese health and biotechnology talent to return home, reports said Wednesday (May 5).

The event at Washington University in Saint Louis, Missouri, attracted an audience of more than 100, CNA reported. The project was set up as part of an annual event by the local chapter of the Taiwanese Students Association and the technology section at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Houston.

One of the topics at the symposium was the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) “2030 cross-generational young academics” program to attract high-tech specialists studying or teaching overseas to return and work in Taiwan. The event also featured exchanges about planning their careers, according to the CNA report.