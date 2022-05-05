Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan seeks return of biotech talent from US

Taiwan office organized symposium at university in Saint Louis

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 17:07
A symposium in Saint Louis, Missouri, attracts Taiwanese biotech talent. (CNA, TECO Houston photo)

A symposium in Saint Louis, Missouri, attracts Taiwanese biotech talent. (CNA, TECO Houston photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Houston, Texas, held a symposium at a university in the hope of persuading Taiwanese health and biotechnology talent to return home, reports said Wednesday (May 5).

The event at Washington University in Saint Louis, Missouri, attracted an audience of more than 100, CNA reported. The project was set up as part of an annual event by the local chapter of the Taiwanese Students Association and the technology section at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Houston.

One of the topics at the symposium was the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) “2030 cross-generational young academics” program to attract high-tech specialists studying or teaching overseas to return and work in Taiwan. The event also featured exchanges about planning their careers, according to the CNA report.
biotechnology
biotech
high tech
Saint Louis
seminar
Ministry of Science and Technology
MOST
TECO

RELATED ARTICLES

Adverse weather delays rocket test launch in southern Taiwan
Adverse weather delays rocket test launch in southern Taiwan
2022/05/03 15:08
TECO-Vancouver director advocates WHA participation for Taiwan at running event
TECO-Vancouver director advocates WHA participation for Taiwan at running event
2022/04/25 12:21
US deputy assistant secretary of state lauds Taiwan's role in hi-tech supply chain
US deputy assistant secretary of state lauds Taiwan's role in hi-tech supply chain
2022/04/25 10:40
TSMC could turn Kaohsiung into Taiwan’s southern tech hub
TSMC could turn Kaohsiung into Taiwan’s southern tech hub
2022/04/16 10:30
Taiwanese man indicted for illegally engaging in IC R&D for Chinese company
Taiwanese man indicted for illegally engaging in IC R&D for Chinese company
2022/03/29 20:56