Taiwan beats South Korea to take bronze in badminton at Deaflympics

Badminton ace Shen Yan-ru seeks for victory in women's singles

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 16:53
Taiwan’s deaf badminton team won a bronze medal in the 24th Summer Deaflympics. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s deaf badminton team won a bronze medal at the 24th Summer Deaflympics by beating South Korea on Thursday (May 5) morning, reported CNA.

It is the second medal the Taiwan delegation has won this year, as the men’s karate team won a bronze medal on Tuesday. Taiwan's deaf badminton team lost in the semifinal against India, 1-3, and faced powerhouse South Korea, which won three straight Deaflympics between 2001 and 2009.

Although Taiwan was on the verge of a 1-2 defeat, the women's doubles and men's doubles came back with two wins in a row to take the bronze medal 3-2.

As for the upcoming singles competition, badminton ace Shen Yan-ru (沈彥汝), who has won two gold medals for women’s singles in international tournaments, is determined to duel for another medal at this quadrennial sports event.
