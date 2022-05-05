Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Medical capacity an indicator for Taipei to enter soft lockdown

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je says key lies in availability of hospital beds

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 16:52
People are tested at COVID screening center in Taipei.

People are tested at COVID screening center in Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said Thursday (May 5) the number of available hospital beds will be used as an indicator to determine whether the capital is to implement a "soft lockdown."

Ko noted earlier that as Taiwan approaches the limit of PCR testing, the number of new daily cases may no longer reflect the true scale of the latest outbreak. This means the city will have to rely on other criteria to impose COVID restrictions, per Newtalk.

The surgeon-turned politician who previously worked at the National Taiwan University Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine said that medical capacity, particularly the availability of beds, will serve as a gauge. What matters are the data for COVID-dedicated beds, vacant beds, as well as hospital discharge and admission.

Ko has instructed all hospitals in Taipei to tighten the rules for COVID patient admission, such as whether an individual requires supplemental oxygen. Optimized use of limited resources is necessary as infections surge, he added.

Taipei has boosted the number of COVID specialized clinics to 11, including 10 hospitals and one makeshift facility at Beitou Shilin Technology Park. These have a combined daily PCR testing capacity of 5,540, per CNA.

The mayor has suggested a soft lockdown as a last resort to curb the spread of the virus, which entails restricting people’s movements, banning dine-in services, promoting work from home, among others. Taipei has called for treating those positive from a rapid test as confirmed cases, a move adopted by the Central Epidemic Command Center on Thursday (May 5).
Taipei
COVID
COVID-19
soft lockdown
virus
hospital

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
2022/05/04 18:08
Taiwan’s China Airlines launches A321neo service to Tokyo
Taiwan’s China Airlines launches A321neo service to Tokyo
2022/05/04 16:56
Taipei mayor working from home amid COVID surge
Taipei mayor working from home amid COVID surge
2022/05/04 15:37
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
2022/05/04 14:11
Foreign minister explains US' upgraded travel warning for Taiwan
Foreign minister explains US' upgraded travel warning for Taiwan
2022/05/04 12:46

Updated : 2022-05-05 17:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwan shortens traveler quarantine to 7 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwanese woman in her 20s dies from COVID within 6 days
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan mulling end to home isolation
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 28,420 local COVID cases, total cases surpass 200,000
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 23,102 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taiwan to punish people who fail to get PCR test after positive rapid result
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taipei man dies after being struck by 4 cars in a row
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
Taiwan imposes restrictions on PCR tests for asymptomatic people
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated
50% of Taiwan's COVID deaths this year unvaccinated