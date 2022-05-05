Photo of the Day: Time travel at Taipei Performing Arts Center

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — These are scenes from a new performance that is scheduled for August at the Taipei Performing Arts Center (TPAC).

According to TPAC, the show is a dance drama titled 飆舞士林, which roughly translates as "Dance Battle in Shilin," and is slated to run from Aug. 5-7. The new work was composed by Taiwan playwright Lin Meng-huan (林孟寰).

The drama weaves a number of love stories set in Taipei's Shilin District over many eras, in the future of 3022, 1930s Japanese colonial times, and the present. The story focuses on a couple with the same souls constantly searching for each other in different reincarnations.

The piece pays homage to the location of the new state-of-the-art performing arts center in Shilin District, where the world-famous Shilin Night Market is situated.



