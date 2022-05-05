Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Time travel at Taipei Performing Arts Center

Dancers dressed in qipaos pose in scene from 'Dance Battle in Shilin'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/05 16:07
Scene from "Shilin Soaring Dance."

Scene from "Shilin Soaring Dance." (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — These are scenes from a new performance that is scheduled for August at the Taipei Performing Arts Center (TPAC).

According to TPAC, the show is a dance drama titled 飆舞士林, which roughly translates as "Dance Battle in Shilin," and is slated to run from Aug. 5-7. The new work was composed by Taiwan playwright Lin Meng-huan (林孟寰).

The drama weaves a number of love stories set in Taipei's Shilin District over many eras, in the future of 3022, 1930s Japanese colonial times, and the present. The story focuses on a couple with the same souls constantly searching for each other in different reincarnations.

The piece pays homage to the location of the new state-of-the-art performing arts center in Shilin District, where the world-famous Shilin Night Market is situated.

Photo of the Day: Time travel at Taipei Performing Arts Center
(CNA photo)

Photo of the Day: Time travel at Taipei Performing Arts Center
(CNA photo)
Taipei Performing Arts Center
dance
dancers
qipao
cheongsam
Shilin District

RELATED ARTICLES

Splendid dancing fountain show begins at New Taipei’s Bitan
Splendid dancing fountain show begins at New Taipei’s Bitan
2022/04/27 18:36
Watch light shows and stage performances at north Taiwan’s Cihu
Watch light shows and stage performances at north Taiwan’s Cihu
2022/04/14 19:37
Taipei Performing Arts Center responds to memes with food promotion
Taipei Performing Arts Center responds to memes with food promotion
2022/04/09 09:00
Vegan-friendly ACME to open in Taipei Performing Arts Center
Vegan-friendly ACME to open in Taipei Performing Arts Center
2022/04/07 13:10
'Thank you dances' for anti-pandemic workers go viral in China
'Thank you dances' for anti-pandemic workers go viral in China
2022/03/28 11:55