Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022 : Key Facts, Size, Demand, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Vacuum Cleaner Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global vacuum cleaner market size was US$ 5,419.4 million in 2021. The global vacuum cleaner market is forecast to grow to US$ 7,110.6 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing urban population and rising awareness related to the efficiency of vacuum cleaners are forecast to fuel the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market.

Increasing awareness related to cleanliness and hygiene will surge the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. In addition, rising demand for garage & storage management systems will contribute to the market growth.

The benefits of vacuum cleaners, such as cost efficiency, product safety, and high accessibility to the corners & smaller areas, will escalate the market growth.

A growing working population and increasing purchasing power will accelerate the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. On the contrary, the high cost of vacuum cleaners may limit the growth of the market.

The growing adoption of automated technologies in households and trending smart homes will escalate the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. Due to the pandemic, industry players in the vacuum cleaner market witnessed several obstacles. The pandemic forced the governments to halt travel activities. It also hampered international trade, which ultimately created a shortage of raw materials and laborers. All of these factors have negatively impacted the global vacuum cleaner market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific vacuum cleaner market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. Emerging economies like China and India are adding new growth prospects to the global vacuum cleaner market. The growing adoption of automated technology in households will benefit the regional vacuum cleaner market. Rising disposable income and increasing awareness about indoor health and hygiene will escalate the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. Furthermore, vacuum cleaners are forecast to witness progress in terms of sales due to their convenience of use. Thus, it will benefit the overall regional market.

Competitors in the Market

Electrolux Group

Panasonic Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker

Dyson Ltd.

Haier Group

Eureka Forbes Ltd

LG Corporation

Oreck Corporation

Whirlpool

Royal Philips Electronics

InterVac Design Corp.

Bissell

VacuMaid

Samsung

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global vacuum cleaner market segmentation focuses on Product, Length, Capacity, Function, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type Outlook

Central Vacuum

Garage Vacuum

By Length Outlook

0-30 ft

30-50 ft

50+ft

By Capacity Outlook

Gallon

– 2 Gallon

– 5 Gallon

5+ Gallon

By Function Outlook

With Blower

Without Blower

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Independent Retailers

Dependent Retailers

Offline

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Standalone Stores

Resellers

Independent Retailers

Others

By End User Outlook

Residential

Commercial

Corporate Offices

Educational Sites

Industrial

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Vacuum Cleaner Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

