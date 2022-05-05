Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022 : Key Facts, Size, Demand, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Vacuum Cleaner Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global vacuum cleaner market size was US$ 5,419.4 million in 2021. The global vacuum cleaner market is forecast to grow to US$ 7,110.6 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing urban population and rising awareness related to the efficiency of vacuum cleaners are forecast to fuel the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market.
Increasing awareness related to cleanliness and hygiene will surge the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. In addition, rising demand for garage & storage management systems will contribute to the market growth.
The benefits of vacuum cleaners, such as cost efficiency, product safety, and high accessibility to the corners & smaller areas, will escalate the market growth.
A growing working population and increasing purchasing power will accelerate the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. On the contrary, the high cost of vacuum cleaners may limit the growth of the market.
The growing adoption of automated technologies in households and trending smart homes will escalate the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market throughout the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. Due to the pandemic, industry players in the vacuum cleaner market witnessed several obstacles. The pandemic forced the governments to halt travel activities. It also hampered international trade, which ultimately created a shortage of raw materials and laborers. All of these factors have negatively impacted the global vacuum cleaner market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific vacuum cleaner market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate. Emerging economies like China and India are adding new growth prospects to the global vacuum cleaner market. The growing adoption of automated technology in households will benefit the regional vacuum cleaner market. Rising disposable income and increasing awareness about indoor health and hygiene will escalate the growth of the global vacuum cleaner market. Furthermore, vacuum cleaners are forecast to witness progress in terms of sales due to their convenience of use. Thus, it will benefit the overall regional market.
Competitors in the Market
Electrolux Group
Panasonic Corporation
Stanley Black & Decker
Dyson Ltd.
Haier Group
Eureka Forbes Ltd
LG Corporation
Oreck Corporation
Whirlpool
Royal Philips Electronics
InterVac Design Corp.
Bissell
VacuMaid
Samsung
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global vacuum cleaner market segmentation focuses on Product, Length, Capacity, Function, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.
By Product Type Outlook
Central Vacuum
Garage Vacuum
By Length Outlook
0-30 ft
30-50 ft
50+ft
By Capacity Outlook
Gallon
– 2 Gallon
– 5 Gallon
5+ Gallon
By Function Outlook
With Blower
Without Blower
By Distribution Channel Outlook
Online
Independent Retailers
Dependent Retailers
Offline
Supermarket & Hypermarket
Standalone Stores
Resellers
Independent Retailers
Others
By End User Outlook
Residential
Commercial
Corporate Offices
Educational Sites
Industrial
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
