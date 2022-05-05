Ultraviolet (Uv) Disinfection Equipment Market 2022 : Opportunities, Size, Share, Demand, Emerging Trends And Forecasts 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Ultraviolet (Uv) Disinfection Equipment Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size was US$ 1,875.5 million in 2021. The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 7,893.7 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Ultraviolet disinfection is used to kill harmful microorganisms in a dedicated environment. It is highly used in the purification of water and air. In addition, ultraviolet disinfectants are used to ensure the protection of food & beverages, sewage treatment, and other sterilizations. Thus, the wide applications of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment will drive the overall market forward.
Rising awareness related to the health hazards of conventional chemical-based disinfectants is forecast to upsurge the demand for ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment.
UV disinfection equipment for a water tank takes only 10 seconds to complete the task. However, chlorine disinfectants take nearly 20 seconds for the complete treatment of a water tank. Thus, the time efficiency of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment will fuel the growth of the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market. Apart from that, other benefits like fast action, easy installation, the low maintenance cost of UV disinfectants will escalate the growth of the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market during the study period.
Rapidly growing healthcare and chemical industries will drive the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market forward. In addition, the eco-friendly properties of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment will accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has surged the necessity to treat air and surface. As a result, the global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment came across various growth opportunities.
The terror of the pandemic forced healthcare bodies, offices, and commercial institutions, to take significant measures in order to ensure the safety of the place. In addition to that, growing awareness about the health benefits of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment will contribute to the growth of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market even after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is due to the contribution of emerging economies like India and China. Furthermore, the growing population and increasing healthcare expenditure will contribute to the growth of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market. Additionally, high investments in water and wastewater treatment and rising demand for clean water will benefit the Asia-Pacific ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
Xylem Inc
Halma Plc
Danaher Corporation
Severn Trent Plc
Kuraray Co. Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
American Ultraviolet
Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd.
Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
Xenex
UV-Technik
Lit Company
Ceasa
Alfaa UV
Hitech Ultraviolet
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Marketing Channel, End-User, and Region.
By Component Outlook
UV Lamp
Controller Unit
Quartz Sleeve
Reactor Chamber
Others
By Application Outlook
Water Treatment
Municipal Water Treatment
Residential Water Treatment
Commercial Water Treatment
Wastewater Treatment
Air Treatment
Healthcare Facilities
Residential & Commercial
Bio-Terror Agents
Food & Beverage Disinfection
Surface Disinfection
By Marketing Channel Outlook
Direct Marketing
Indirect Marketing
By End-User Outlook
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What is the key information extracted from the report?
- Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
- The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
- The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
- The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
- The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
