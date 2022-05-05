Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market 2022 Overview, Demand, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global ultrasonic flowmeter market size was US$ 671.7 million in 2021. The global ultrasonic flowmeter market is forecast to grow to US$ 1101.9 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Ultrasonic flowmeters are used to measure and track the flow rate of fluids. The technology transmits and receives sound waves, which helps acknowledge the velocity of the fluid flowing in a pipe.

Factors Influencing the Market

The ultrasonic flowmeter market is forecast to witness a significant jump in terms of revenue due to the growing number of launches. For instance, Emerson unveiled Daniel T-200, a titanium-housed transducer for its gas ultrasonic flow meter product line in 2020. Such advancements are likely to propel the ultrasonic flowmeter market forward. Furthermore, the rising demand for more accurate and operationally flexible ultrasonic flowmeters will contribute to the growth of the market.

Ultrasonic flow meters find their applications across various potential end-use industries, including automotive, wastewater, etc. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market. In addition to that, these flow meters offer superior results and produce less pressure loss. Thus, such advancement will fuel the growth of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market.

Various companies are offering ultrasound flow meters for water applications at a low cost. For instance, NIVUS offers a wide range of cost-efficient, ultrasound-based Type OCM Doppler systems. Thus, it will benefit the global ultrasonic flowmeter market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the global ultrasound flow meters market. According to instructions by World Health Organization (WHO), the water supply needed to be safe in order to curb the COVID-19 virus transmission among the general public. In addition, the surging demand for biological wastewater treatment systems and the contribution of non-profit organizations have significantly escalated the growth of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market.

Regional Analysis

The water and wastewater management sector are growing rapidly in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Furthermore, rising urbanization and industrial development will upsurge the demand for wastewater treatment solutions, thereby fueling the growth of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market. Moreover, growing partnerships and collaborations will fuel the growth of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market. For instance, SUEZ NWS announced a joint venture with Zhuhai Huigang Urban Resources Development Co. Ltd in 2019. These factors will escalate the growth of the market. In addition to that, the rapidly growing end-use industries of the ultrasonic flowmeter market, such as aerospace, wastewater, chemical, pharmaceuticals, power generation, etc., will upsurge the demand for ultrasonic flowmeters in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

Baker Hughes Company (GE)

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global ultrasonic flowmeter market segmentation focuses on Transducer, Technology, End-Use, and Region.

By Transducer Type

Spool piece

Inline

Clamp-on

Others

By Technology

Transit-time

Doppler

Hybrid

By End-Use Industry

Water and Wastewater management

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Power generation

Pharmaceuticals

Aerospace

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market?

• Which factors are influencing Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market?

• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

