Transportation And Security System Market 2022 Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Transportation And Security System Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global transportation and security system market size was US$ 41.5 billion in 2021. The global transportation and security system market is forecast to grow to US$ 75.54 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Transportation And Security System Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing need for public safety is driving the growth of the market. In addition, growing traffic and increasing urbanization will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Rapidly growing initiatives related to infrastructural development will contribute to the growth of the global transportation and security system market.
The increasing use of emerging technologies for video monitoring and screening developments will benefit the global Transportation and Security System market. In addition, the growing urban population and rising cases of accidents and crimes will escalate the growth of the market during the study period.
Passenger inconvenience and high infrastructure investment may restrict the growth of the global transportation and security system market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the [pandemic, passenger traffic reduced drastically in various parts of the world. The pandemic impacted various economies, which forced the governments to impose nationwide lockdown. As a result, the focus on infrastructural development shifted drastically. In addition, supply chain and product demand also declined due to the changes in consumer purchasing behavior. Additionally, supply chain disruptions and the shutdown of manufacturing units significantly hampered the growth of the market.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to emerge as the largest market in the global transportation and Security System market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The growth of these markets is attributed to the growing awareness related to transportation safety. In addition, the presence of emerging economies in Asia-Pacific is forecast to benefit the market during the forecast period. Governments in the region are also focusing on enhancing infrastructure and transportation safety, which will significantly contribute to market growth.
Competitors in the Market
Safran Group
Rapiscan Systems Limited
Saab AB
ABB Limited
Smith’s Group PLC
Orbcomm Incorporated
Lockheed Martin Corporation
L-3 Technologies Incorporated
Kapsch Group
Honeywell International Incorporated
Alstom S.A.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global transportation and security system market segmentation focuses on Transportation mode, System, Technology, and Region.
Based on the transportation mode, the transportation and security system market has been segmented into
Roadways
Railways
Airways
Seaways
Based on the system type, the transportation and security system market has been segmented into
Access Control
Surveillance
Fire Safety
Scanning
Based on the application, the transportation and security system market has been segmented into
Passenger & Baggage Screening System
Perimeter Intrusion Detection
Nuclear & Radiological Detection
Video Surveillance
Cargo Inspection System
Fire Safety & Detection System
Others
Based on transportation technology, the transportation and security system market has been segmented into
Bottled Liquid Scanners (BLS)
Biometrics
Explosive Detection System (EDS)
Explosive Trace Detection (ETD)
Based on region, the transportation and security system market has been segmented into
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
