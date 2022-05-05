Tea And Tea-Based Beverages Market 2022: Size, Share, Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Segments and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Tea And Tea-Based Beverages Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global tea and tea-based beverages market size was US$ 47.2 billion in 2021. The global tea and tea-based beverages market is forecast to grow to US$ 75.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing e-commerce segment is forecast to drive the tea and tea-based beverages market forward. Furthermore, the introduction of prominent e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, Alibaba, and Walmart, and their cost-efficient product offering will benefit the overall tea and tea-based beverages market.
The growing offering in the tea industry is forecast to accelerate the growth of the global tea and tea-based beverages market. In addition, the increasing number of cafes, restaurants, hotels, and other places offering tea and other tea beverages will surge the growth of the market during the study period.
The increasing demand for flavored tea will benefit the global tea and tea-based beverages market. Furthermore, the multiple health benefits of tea will surge the growth of the global tea and tea-based beverages market in the coming years. In addition, green tea is becoming increasingly popular among young people. As a result, the entire tea and tea-based beverages market will witness significant growth during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced the global tea and tea-based beverages market. The popularity of green tea and black tea has increased to a significant extent. In addition, the medicinal properties of tea have further fueled the growth of the tea and tea-based beverages market. Tea consumption increased due to the pandemic as it was used as an immunity booster. Moreover, the increasing number of innovative tea recipes on social media platforms has positively influenced the global tea and tea-based beverages market.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is forecast to dominate the global tea and tea-based beverages market. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing consumption of tea and tea beverages in the region. In addition, the presence of a large number of loose tea providers in emerging countries like China and India is forecast to benefit the market. Tea Board of India estimates that the country ranks second globally in terms of tea consumption.
Competitors in the Market
Alkaloid AD Skopje
Amar Tea Private Ltd.
Ambo Exports Industries Ltd.
AMORE Pacific Corp.
Arbor Teas
Associated British Foods Plc.
Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd.
Ceylon Organics Limited
Girnar Food & Beverages Pvt. Ltd.
Gujarat Tea Processors & Packers Ltd.
ITO EN, Ltd.
Limtex (India) Ltd.
Mcleod Russel India Ltd.
Nestle SA
Numi Inc. P.B.C
Organic India Private Limited
Starbucks Corporation
Tata Group
The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
The Republic of Tea
The Stash Tea Company
Townshend’s Tea Company
Twining and Company Limited
Unilever Group
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The tea and tea-based beverages market has been segmented based on product type
Green Tea
Black Tea
Oolong Tea
Herbal Tea
Others
The tea and tea-based beverages market has been segmented based on the packaging
Plastic Containers
Cartons
Aluminum Tins
The tea and tea-based beverages market has been segmented based on nature
Organic
Conventional
The tea and tea-based beverages market has been segmented based on format
Ready-to-Drink
Loose Tea Powder
Tea Bags
The tea and tea-based beverages market has been segmented based on region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
