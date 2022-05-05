Synthetic Leather Market Industry Growth Analysis with Size, Share and Forecast 2022-2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Synthetic Leather Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global synthetic leather market size was US$ 33.4 billion in 2021. The global synthetic leather market is forecast to grow to US$ 57.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/synthetic-leather-market-1/QI038

Factors Influencing the Market

The demand for synthetic leather is expected to increase in the coming years due to the growing footwear sector. Synthetic leather is made up of synthetic resin. This cloth-based artificial leather is considered a suitable alternative for fabric, footwear, clothing, and upholstery. Thus, these factors will drive the synthetic leather market forward during the forecast period.

Growing awareness and campaigns related to animal safety will upsurge the demand for synthetic leather. In addition, growing regulations related to animal rights will fuel the growth of the global synthetic leather market during the study period.

Synthetic leather is used to enhance the aesthetic, durability, comfort, and versatility of vehicles. In addition, they are also used in the manufacturing of steering wheel covers, car seats, door panels, seat belts, dashboards, etc. The potential applications of synthetic leather in the automotive sector will escalate the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global health emergency led by the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the synthetic leather market. It is owing to the numerous preventive measures taken by various governments with the aim to limit the spread of the virus. In addition, the demand for synthetic leather also dropped drastically because of the shutdown of manufacturing units. The automotive industry, one of the prominent end-users of synthetic leather, witnessed significant loss due to the wake of the pandemic. As a result, it impeded the growth of the global synthetic leather market. In addition to that, the limited production of synthetic leather restricted the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Request Sample Report for Synthetic Leather Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/synthetic-leather-market-1/QI038

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific synthetic leather market is forecast to emerge as the largest synthetic leather market of all the regions. The region will hold the highest share due to the presence of one of the largest automotive industries. As a result, it will increase the deployment of synthetic leather in the coming years. In addition, growing disposable income together with increasing population will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the synthetic leather market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Teijin Limited

Filwel Co. Ltd.

H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corp.

Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co. Ltd.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

San Fang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Alfatex N.V.

NAN YA plastics corporation

Mayur Uniquoters Limited

Hanwa Chemical Corp.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC

Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/synthetic-leather-market-1/QI038

The global synthetic leather market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

PU-Based

PVC Based

Bio-based

By Application

Footwear

Furnishing

Automotive

Clothing

Bags, Purses & Wallets

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Request Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/synthetic-leather-market-1/QI038

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

In the highly import dependent Synthetic Leather Market, a large number of indigenous manufacturers of syringes and needles have managed to come up. However, it does not mean that imports are low for this market. Imports, as in the case with other medical devices, are quite high but the domestic manufacturers have been able to tap foreign markets through increasing exports. The target base of consumers is growing steadily which is expected to significantly boost sales in the market.

The report provides a snapshot of the Synthetic Leather Market. It begins with the introduction section which mentions the features and uses of syringes and needles along with a brief description of the various phases in their development. The market overview section provides an insight into the market and highlights the market size. Import and export figures for syringes and needles, both in terms of volume and value have been provided in the next section. It also includes the regional break-up of the imports and exports.

An analysis of the drivers explains the factors leading to the growth of the market which include increasing need of insulin doses, increasing demand for vaccines, improving health infrastructure, growing incidence of diseases, changing demographics and health check-up packages. Some of the major challenges to the market are illegal recycling of syringes and needles and problems associated with usage. Government legislation in the market has been discussed in the next section.

The competition section highlights the features of the major players operating in the market. A brief profile of the major domestic and foreign players in the market along with their financials has been included in this section.

A section providing strategic recommendations has been given at the end of the report which gives effective solutions to existing and potential players for improving market share and increasing profitability.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/