Sustainable Packaging Market 2022 : Demand, Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Sustainable Packaging Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global sustainable packaging market size was US$ 291.1 billion in 2021. The global sustainable packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 410.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The continual rise in foreign direct investment in supporting the manufacturing industry in emerging nations, particularly in Asia-Pacific, is expected to propel the sustainable packaging market forward.

The growing industrialization is forecast to drive the growth of the global sustainable packaging market during the forecast period. Sustainable packaging finds its wide applications across various industrial verticals, such as retail, healthcare, and food & beverages. The growth of these industries will drive the growth of the global sustainable packaging market.

Many personal care product makers are moving toward greener options by lowering the amount of material used in packaging. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the sustainable packaging market during the forecast period.

The increasing awareness related to the detrimental environmental impact of plastics is forecast to surge the growth of the global sustainable packaging industry.

The increasing demand for packed food and beverages and medical products is likely to drive the global sustainable packaging market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has positively influenced the global sustainable packaging market. The demand for sustainable packaging increased in the healthcare, food and beverage, and other industrial sectors. The demand for novel drugs and packed items also increased significantly. Moreover, governments are also planning to raise healthcare expenditure. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the global sustainable packaging market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific sustainable packaging market is forecast to register rapid growth, owing to the increasing industrialization in the region. Furthermore, the rising healthcare segment of the region is likely to drive the Asia-Pacific sustainable packaging market forward. China holds the place of the world’s largest manufacturing powerhouse. In addition, favorable government initiatives to boost the healthcare infrastructure are forecast to benefit the regional market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Tetra Laval International

Mondi Plc

West Rock Company

Basf Se

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Huhtamaki Oyj

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Reynolds

Genpak Llc

Dupont

Plastipak Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global sustainable packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Process, Function, Application, and Region.

Based on the material, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Based on the process, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into

Recycled

Reusable

Degradable

Based on the function, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into

Active

Molded Pulp

Alternate Fiber

Based on the application, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others

Based on the region, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

