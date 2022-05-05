Sustainable Packaging Market 2022 : Demand, Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Sustainable Packaging Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global sustainable packaging market size was US$ 291.1 billion in 2021. The global sustainable packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 410.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/sustainable-packaging-market/QI038
Factors Influencing the Market
The continual rise in foreign direct investment in supporting the manufacturing industry in emerging nations, particularly in Asia-Pacific, is expected to propel the sustainable packaging market forward.
The growing industrialization is forecast to drive the growth of the global sustainable packaging market during the forecast period. Sustainable packaging finds its wide applications across various industrial verticals, such as retail, healthcare, and food & beverages. The growth of these industries will drive the growth of the global sustainable packaging market.
Many personal care product makers are moving toward greener options by lowering the amount of material used in packaging. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the sustainable packaging market during the forecast period.
The increasing awareness related to the detrimental environmental impact of plastics is forecast to surge the growth of the global sustainable packaging industry.
The increasing demand for packed food and beverages and medical products is likely to drive the global sustainable packaging market forward.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak has positively influenced the global sustainable packaging market. The demand for sustainable packaging increased in the healthcare, food and beverage, and other industrial sectors. The demand for novel drugs and packed items also increased significantly. Moreover, governments are also planning to raise healthcare expenditure. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the global sustainable packaging market during the forecast period.
Request Sample Report for Sustainable Packaging Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/sustainable-packaging-market/QI038
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific sustainable packaging market is forecast to register rapid growth, owing to the increasing industrialization in the region. Furthermore, the rising healthcare segment of the region is likely to drive the Asia-Pacific sustainable packaging market forward. China holds the place of the world’s largest manufacturing powerhouse. In addition, favorable government initiatives to boost the healthcare infrastructure are forecast to benefit the regional market during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
Amcor Limited
Bemis Company, Inc.
Tetra Laval International
Mondi Plc
West Rock Company
Basf Se
Sonoco Products Company
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
Huhtamaki Oyj
Sealed Air Corporation
Berry Global Inc.
Reynolds
Genpak Llc
Dupont
Plastipak Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
Request a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/sustainable-packaging-market/QI038
The global sustainable packaging market segmentation focuses on Material, Process, Function, Application, and Region.
Based on the material, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into
Paper & Paperboard
Plastic
Metal
Glass
Based on the process, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into
Recycled
Reusable
Degradable
Based on the function, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into
Active
Molded Pulp
Alternate Fiber
Based on the application, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into
Food & Beverage
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
Chemical
Others
Based on the region, the sustainable packaging market has been segmented into
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Request Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/sustainable-packaging-market/QI038
What is the aim of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Sustainable Packaging Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.
- Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.
- An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
- The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.
- The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/