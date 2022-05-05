Structural Steel Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Structural Steel Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global structural steel market size is expected to be US$ 94.1 billion in 2021. The global structural steel market is forecast to grow to US$ 151.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global structural steel market is forecast to gain traction during the forecast period. It is owing to the growing number of construction activities all across the world. Further, growing initiatives from government bodies to improve public infrastructure will drive the market forward.

The rapidly growing population and their increasing demands will escalate the market growth during the study period. Furthermore, rising urbanization and industrialization will offer ample growth opportunities for the structural steel market.

The high quality of structural steel will benefit the market in the coming years. Moreover, companies are also focusing on developing advanced and high-quality products, which will benefit the overall market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global structural steel market witnessed significant disruptions due to the pandemic. Due to the wake of this national emergency, the maximum number of construction activities were put on halt. According to a report by World Steel Association, the demand for finished steel reduced by around 2.4% in 2020. In addition, the shutdown of manufacturing units and a shortage of labor disrupted the supply chain flow, which ultimately hampered market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific structural steel market is forecast to register potential growth due to the growing number of projects related to housing construction activities in emerging economies. In addition, favorable policies from government bodies to enhance infrastructure will surge market growth. The presence of prominent industry players, such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel, etc., will contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

ArcelorMittal

Baogang Group

Evraz plc

Gerdau S.A.

JSW Steel

POSCO

Nippon Steel Corp.

Tata Steel

SAIL

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global structural steel market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Based on Product Type

Light Structural Steel

Angle [L Shaped]

Bearing Pile [H Shaped]

Channel [C Shaped]

I Beam [ I Shaped]

Tee [T Shaped]

Pipe

Hollow Steel Section [HSS]

Square Hollow Section

25*25 mm to 40*40 mm

40*40mm to <70*70 mm

>70*70 mm to <100*100 mm

>100*100 mm to <150*150 mm

>150*150 mm to <200*200 mm

>200*200 mm to <400*400mm

Rectangular Hollow Section

50*25 mm to 60*40 mm

>60*40 mm to <100*50 mm

>100*50 mm to <150 * 100 mm

>150*100 mm to <200 * 150 mm

>200*150 mm to <300 * 250 mm

>300 * 250 mm to <450 * 250mm

Circular Hollow Section

20 mm to 40 mm

>40 mm to <100 mm

>100 mm to <250 mm

>250 mm to <350 mm

>350 mm to <500 mm

Heavy Structural Steel

Angle [L Shaped]

Bearing Pile [H Shaped]

Channel [C Shaped]

I Beam [ I Shaped]

Tee [T Shaped]

Pipe

Hollow Steel Section [HSS]

Square Hollow Section

25*25 mm to 40*40 mm

40*40mm to <70*70 mm

>70*70 mm to <100*100 mm

>100*100 mm to <150*150 mm

>150*150 mm to <200*200 mm

>200*200 mm to <400*400mm

Rectangular Hollow Section

50*25 mm to 60*40 mm

>60*40 mm to <100*50 mm

>100*50 mm to <150 * 100 mm

>150*100 mm to <200 * 150 mm

>200*150 mm to <300 * 250 mm

>300 * 250 mm to <450 * 250mm

Circular Hollow Section

20 mm to 40 mm

>40 mm to <100 mm

>100 mm to <250 mm

>250 mm to <350 mm

>350 mm to <500 mm

Rebar

Based on Application

Residential,

Non Residential

Commercial

Institution

Offices

Health Buildings

Industrial

Energy Development

Onshore Structure

Offshore Structure

Station & Hangers

Bridges

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

