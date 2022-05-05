Solar Photovoltaic Market 2022 : Analytical Assessment, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunities to 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Solar Photovoltaic Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.
The global solar photovoltaic market size was US$ 79.9 billion in 2021. The global solar photovoltaic market is forecast to grow to US$ 135.86 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising demand for the use of alternative sources is forecast to drive the solar photovoltaic market forward. In addition, the growing prices of fossil fuels will offer ample growth opportunities for the solar photovoltaic market.
The growing number of policies by government bodies to boost the generation of clean power will contribute to the growth of the global solar photovoltaic market.
Declining costs of the solar PV system will offer ample growth opportunities for the solar photovoltaic market.
The growing popularity of hybrid solar power plants and their ability to achieve the same reliability and stability will escalate the growth of the market. In addition, growing industrialization and urbanization will contribute to the growth of the solar photovoltaic market.
Growing awareness related to the hazardous impact of fossil fuels will contribute to the growth of the solar photovoltaic market during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the global solar photovoltaic market. It is due to the shutdown of industrial units. Furthermore, the demand for solar photovoltaic reduced drastically. Government focus also shifted from the energy sector to the healthcare sector, which hampered the growth of the solar photovoltaic market. In addition, manufacturing units witnessed significant losses due to the unavailability of raw materials and laborers. Thus, it negatively affected the solar photovoltaic market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific solar photovoltaic market is forecast to witness substantial growth, owing to the growing installation of solar panels on land and floating on the water. The Indian government increased investments in the renewables sector and allocated concentrated development zones for solar power facilities. Thus, the growing investments in the sector will contribute to the growth of the solar photovoltaic market. In addition, growing industrialization and favorable government policies, such as “Make in India,” will surge the growth of the solar photovoltaic market.
Competitors in the Market
Canadian Solar Inc.
First Solar Inc.
JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd
Trina Solar Ltd.
SunPower Corporation
Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd
Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd
JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Sharp Corporation
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global solar photovoltaic market segmentation focuses on Technology, Deployment, Grid, End-User, and Region.
By Technology Outlook
Monocrystalline Silicon
Polycrystalline Silicon
Thin Film
Others
By Deployment Outlook
Ground-Mounted
Rooftop Solar
By Grid Type Outlook
On-Grid
Off-Grid
By End User Outlook
Residential
Commercial and Industrial (C&I)
Utility
By Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
