Solar Battery Market 2022 : Industry Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Outlook, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a research report on the Solar Battery Market. The study offers primary and secondary research and exhaustive global market analysis. In addition, the research report explores the parent industry and its strategic substances in detail.

The global solar battery market size was US$ 119.4 million in 2021. The global solar battery market is forecast to grow to US$ 381.4 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The solar battery is usually made up of lithium-ion or lead-acid and is used to store solar power and discharge as per the power requirement. These batteries are rechargeable in nature and are generally used in solar cell systems to store excess energy.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising focus on deploying sustainable energy storage solutions will drive the growth of the global solar battery market. In addition, growing support by government bodies to promote sustainable energy sources and decline pollution rates will contribute to the growth of the global solar battery market.

The shortage of fossil fuels, such as oil, coal, and other fossil energy resources, will surge the demand for technology-based renewable energy. In addition, the implementation of solar battery storage systems and growing investments in the industry will escalate the growth of the market.

The implementation of stringent government rules intending to reduce carbon emissions will surge the demand for photovoltaic technology for electricity generation. Furthermore, innovative strategies by government players to outperform will benefit the overall solar battery market. For instance, Samsung acquired Teleworld Solutions in 2020 with the aim to develop next-generation wireless communication. Furthermore, LG Chem inked a deal with China Shanshan in June 2020 to sell its LCD Polarizer Business.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered many industries, and the solar battery industry was among them. Due to the rapidly growing terror of the virus, governments of various affected countries banned international trades and imposed complete lockdown within their countries. As a result, the manufacturing units witnessed several obstacles, such as the unavailability of raw materials and laborers. Thus, it affected the global solar battery market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific solar battery market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate due to the growing foreign investments in the solar energy industry. In addition, rising industrialization and strict laws by government bodies to restrict carbon emissions will fuel the growth of the market.

Furthermore, Europe is forecast to register significant growth due to the contribution of local industry players. For instance, one of the battery storage operators in Italy received a contract for 95 MW solar battery storage in 2020. Moreover, countries in the region are highly focused on encouraging capacity auctions for solar battery storage. Thus, such advancements will surge the growth of the solar battery market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Adara

BMW

BYD

Carnegie Clean Energy

EnerSys

Kokam

Leclanche

LG Chem

Maxwell Technologies

Primus Power

Samsung

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global solar battery market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Lead Acid

Lithium-Ion

Flow Battery

Others

By End-User Outlook

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of $$ Solar Battery Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

